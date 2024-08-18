Hamas under pressure to accept hostage deal, IDF names fallen soldiers
IDF eliminates terrorists involved in killing of Yonatan Deutsch • Iran says retaliation for assassination of Ismail Haniyeh 'legitimate'
Haniyeh's son claims Hamas leader was killed by guided missile that tracked his cell phone
Haniyeh revealed that his father had been using his phone constantly and even used it at 10:15 p.m. the same night he was killed.
Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a guided missile that tracked his cell phone, his son Abdussalam Haniyeh told Saudi Arabia state media Al Arabiya Friday from Doha, Qatar, in an interview.
IDF announces Maj. (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled killed in central Gaza Strip
He fell in combat in Gaza on Saturday.
Major (Maj.) (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34, from Rosh Haayin, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Saturday evening.
Tied up and beaten by a mob: New abduction footage of hostage Aryeh Zalmanovich
Hamas previously published a video in mid-November that showed Zalmanovich in critical condition, and his death was declared in December.
Aryeh Zalmanovich, 86, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on the back of a motorcycle, flanked by his captors seated in front and behind him, new footage published by N12 on Saturday showed.
IDF announces fallen soldier Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam killed in central Gaza Strip
Warr. Ofc. Ben Shoam, 34, from Geva Binyamin, served in the 8119 in the Jerusalem Brigade.
Warr. Ofc (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.
Iran: Retaliation for assassination of Ismail Haniyeh 'legitimate'
Israel has not taken responsibility for the killing, but it has been widely presumed to have carried it out.
Iran reserves the right to carry out a "legitimate response" against Israel for the assassination in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani told his Egyptian counterpart, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
Pressure mounts on Hamas as US Proposes final hostage deal of Cairo talks
With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken set to arrive in Israel, Hamas faces intense pressure to accept a critical hostage deal. The final round of negotiations in Cairo is approaching.
Hamas is under pressure to accept the United States "bridging proposal" for a Gaza hostage deal as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Israel on Sunday in advance of what Washington hopes will be a final round of negotiations set for Cairo on Wednesday.
IDF eliminates terrorists involved in killing of Yonatan Deutsch
The IDF noted that the two names of the terrorists arose from a Shin Bet interrogation.
Two senior Hamas operatives were eliminated via an airstrike on a vehicle in the West Bank city of Jenin in a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation, the military said on Saturday.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says