Hamas under pressure to accept hostage deal, IDF names fallen soldiers

IDF eliminates terrorists involved in killing of Yonatan Deutsch • Iran says retaliation for assassination of Ismail Haniyeh 'legitimate'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 25, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Haniyeh's son claims Hamas leader was killed by guided missile that tracked his cell phone

Haniyeh revealed that his father had been using his phone constantly and even used it at 10:15 p.m. the same night he was killed. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Late Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh's eldest son Abdussalam Haniyeh (L) mourns as he attends funeral ceremony, held for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran, Iran on August 1, 2024. (photo credit: Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a guided missile that tracked his cell phone, his son Abdussalam Haniyeh told Saudi Arabia state media Al Arabiya Friday from Doha, Qatar, in an interview.

IDF announces Maj. (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled killed in central Gaza Strip

He fell in combat in Gaza on Saturday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Major (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34, killed in Gaza August 17, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Major (Maj.) (Res.) Yotam Itzhak Peled, 34, from Rosh Haayin, fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Tied up and beaten by a mob: New abduction footage of hostage Aryeh Zalmanovich

Hamas previously published a video in mid-November that showed Zalmanovich in critical condition, and his death was declared in December.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Aryeh Zalmanovich (photo credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)
Aryeh Zalmanovich, 86, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on the back of a motorcycle, flanked by his captors seated in front and behind him, new footage published by N12 on Saturday showed.

IDF announces fallen soldier Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam killed in central Gaza Strip

Warr. Ofc. Ben Shoam, 34, from Geva Binyamin, served in the 8119 in the Jerusalem Brigade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Warr. Ofc (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Warr. Ofc (res.) Mordechai Yosef Ben Shoam was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Iran: Retaliation for assassination of Ismail Haniyeh 'legitimate'

Israel has not taken responsibility for the killing, but it has been widely presumed to have carried it out.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani speaks during a press conference at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon June 3, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Iran reserves the right to carry out a “legitimate response” against Israel for the assassination in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani told his Egyptian counterpart, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Pressure mounts on Hamas as US Proposes final hostage deal of Cairo talks

With US Secretary of State Antony Blinken set to arrive in Israel, Hamas faces intense pressure to accept a critical hostage deal. The final round of negotiations in Cairo is approaching.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, YUVAL BARNEA, HANNAH SARISOHN
Hamas under pressure to accept US hostage proposal; Cairo talks loom. (photo credit: Canva, REUTERS)
Hamas is under pressure to accept the United States “bridging proposal” for a Gaza hostage deal as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Israel on Sunday in advance of what Washington hopes will be a final round of negotiations set for Cairo on Wednesday. 

IDF eliminates terrorists involved in killing of Yonatan Deutsch

The IDF noted that the two names of the terrorists arose from a Shin Bet interrogation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF strikes vehicle in Jenin. August 17, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Two senior Hamas operatives were eliminated via an airstrike on a vehicle in the West Bank city of Jenin in a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operation, the military said on Saturday. 

