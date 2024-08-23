IDF announces name of fallen soldier, Comptroller releases items intended for Oct. 7 probe
Noa Argamani shares account of Gaza captivity • Shin Bet chief warns Netanyahu of Jewish terror in West Bank
‘Hamas beat me all over my body,' Noa Argamani says in first testimony on her captivity
"I had cuts on my head; they [Hamas] beat me all over my body, and no one came to give me medical help. Nobody. Until I was rescued,” she said.
For the first time since being rescued from Hamas captivity in Gaza, Noa Argamani, one of the symbols of the October 7 massacre, spoke of her experience: "I had cuts on my head; they [Hamas] beat me all over my body, and no one came to give me medical help. Nobody. Until I was rescued," she said.
Israeli team in Cairo for hostage negotiations, Qatari PM to head to Iran next week
The Cairo trip comes amid debate about Netanyahu's firm stance that the IDF must maintain a presence in the Philadelphi Corridor.
An Israeli team is in Cairo for negotiations on the hostage deal, while the security cabinet is set to meet in Tel Aviv, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani is expected to head to Iran early next week.
How to tackle defending against Iran, Hezbollah from ex-air defense chief Ran Kochav - exclusive
Drone defense could jump from 75 to 90%, but Israel would still suffer initial damage from a Hezbollah attack, Kochav told the "Jerusalem Post."
Israel and other democracies must transform their concept of how to defend against multi-tiered threats, former IDF air defense chief and IDF chief spokesman Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav has written in a journal article exclusively obtained by The Jerusalem Post.
Explosive factories, 14 hours, and 40 arrested: IDF completes operations in Tulkarm
The IDF worked in cooperation with the Border Police and Shin Bet to arrest wanted individuals and destroy laboratories for creating explosives.
Three terrorists were killed, and laboratories producing explosives were destroyed by the IDF over the course of a 14-hour operation in Tulkarm, the military said on Thursday.
IDF announces Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya killed in southern Gaza
Sergeant Ashkenazi Nechemya, 19, from Ashkelon, served in the 46th Battalion in the 401st Brigade.
Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.
State Comptroller releases subjects intended for probe regarding IDF conduct on Oct. 7
The publication was part of a document sent to the High Court in which the state comptroller asserted the interim order which bars his office from examining the IDF and Shin Bet should be removed.
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman published a list on Thursday of the subjects his office intends to probe regarding the October 7 massacre and the Israel-Hamas war.
Shin Bet chief to Netanyahu: Jewish terror in West Bank on brink of disaster
He accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other coalition members of sometimes indirectly and sometimes almost explicitly encouraging the phenomenon.
Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar on Thursday sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that recent Jewish terror actions, such as the massive attack on the northern West Bank Palestinian village of Jit, have put the country on the brink of disaster, said a Channel 12 report.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 109 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says