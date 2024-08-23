IDF announces name of fallen soldier, Comptroller releases items intended for Oct. 7 probe

Israeli Noa Argamani, who was abducted with others from the Nova music festival during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war, speaks during a meeting with G7 embassy representatives during a visit to Tokyo on August 21, 2024. (photo credit: Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images)

For the first time since being rescued from Hamas captivity in Gaza, Noa Argamani, one of the symbols of the October 7 massacre, spoke of her experience: "I had cuts on my head; they [Hamas] beat me all over my body, and no one came to give me medical help. Nobody. Until I was rescued,” she said.