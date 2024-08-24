Live Updates
White House says Iran's prepared for attack, ceasefire talks likely to continue on Sunday

IDF announces names of fallen soldiers • Barrage of 20 rockets launched into northern Israel • IAF kills multiple Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, August 23, 2024.
IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, August 23, 2024.
IDF announces fallen soldier Evyatar Atuar, killed in the Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant (Res.) Evyatar Atuar, 24, was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant (Res.) Evyatar Atuar.
Staff-Sergeant (Res.) Evyatar Atuar.
Staff-Sergeant (Res.) Evyatar Atuar was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday.

Atuar, 24, from Rosh Ha'ayin , served in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion in the 16th Brigade.

IDF announces Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya killed in southern Gaza

Sergeant Ashkenazi Nechemya, 19, from Ashkelon, served in the 46th Battalion in the 401st Brigade. 

Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya.
Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya.
Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.

White House says Iran's prepared for attack should it decide to follow through

Kirby wouldn't specify the nature of Iran's readiness or the intelligence behind it, only saying, "We got to be prepared, and we are."

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
The White House believes Iran is still prepared to "do something if they choose to" and is not taking for granted Iran's decision to not yet launch an attack on Israel, National Security Council Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on a Friday morning call to preview the critical high-level ceasefire negotiations beginning Sunday in Cairo. 

ICC prosecutor urges judges to urgently rule on warrants for Israeli, Hamas officials

In court filings made public Friday, prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges weighing the arrest warrants sought against Israeli officials and Hamas leaders to not delay.

ICC PROSECUTOR Karim Khan speaks during an interview in The Hague, earlier this year.
ICC PROSECUTOR Karim Khan speaks during an interview in The Hague, earlier this year.
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court stressed the court had jurisdiction to investigate Israeli nationals and asked judges to urgently decide on arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister Yoav Gallant.

In court filings made public Friday, prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges weighing the arrest warrants sought against Israeli officials and Hamas leaders to not delay.

Gaza hostage and ceasefire talks have not collapsed, White House says

Pundits and critics have speculated that this latest intensive US push to finalize a three-phase hostage deal first unveiled by US President Joe Biden on May 31 has failed.

U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2024.
U.S. national security spokesperson John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2024.
The Gaza hostage and ceasefire talks are progressing and have not collapsed, US National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters in advance of a high-level summit that would likely be held in Cairo already on Sunday.

Pundits and critics have speculated that this latest intensive US push to finalize a three-phase hostage deal first unveiled by US President Joe Biden on May 31 has failed.

Egypt to hand Hamas a proposal for Philadelphi and Rafah

Egyptian officials will give Hamas a proposal regarding the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah Crossing, hoping to resolve the issue before Sunday's summit.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during their meeting as part of an effort to revive the Middle East peace process ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 19, 2017.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during their meeting as part of an effort to revive the Middle East peace process ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 19, 2017.
Egypt is expected to hand Hamas a new proposal with respect to the Philadelphi Corridor and its Rafah Crossing, a source told The Jerusalem Post on Friday after an Israeli delegation returned from Cairo.

The delegation headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, Mossad's David Barnea, Shin Bet's Ronen Bar and Major-General Eliezer Toledano were in Cairo on Thursday to help narrow the gaps on issues relating to the critical buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza, under which Hamas had smuggled weapons into the enclave, the source explained.

IAF kills multiple Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon after rockets invade Israel's North - report

The IAF has eliminated several Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, including key members of the organization’s Rocket and Missile Unit.

Images of five Hezbollah terrorists eliminated by the IDF on Friday 23-aug-2024
Images of five Hezbollah terrorists eliminated by the IDF on Friday 23-aug-2024
The IAF eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Mahmoud Negm, who was responsible for firing rockets toward the area of Malkia, in an airstrike, the IDF reported on Friday midday. Arab media reports added that as many as eight other Hezbollah agents were killed in other strikes.

Negm was eliminated after he launched several projectiles from Lebanon into Israel, most of which fell in open areas in the Upper Galilee with no injuries or wounded reported.

Missile makes direct hit on air force base in North, IAF eliminates terror cell

Army radio then reported that anti-tank missiles hit the air control base but that the base's functional capacity and detection system continued to work.

Smoke and fire rise from a fire which broke out from missiles fired from Lebanon, outside Kibbutz Shamir, northern Israel, August 15, 2024
Smoke and fire rise from a fire which broke out from missiles fired from Lebanon, outside Kibbutz Shamir, northern Israel, August 15, 2024
The IDF confirmed there two Hezbollah missiles hit the Israel Air Force's Air Control Unit base near Mount Meron on Friday morning, following sirens in the area.

Alarms were activated in the Upper Galilee area and Meron on Friday morning, and Lebanese media later reported a direct hit to the base, which Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for.

‘It's a miracle I'm alive,' Noa Argamani says in first testimony on her captivity

She met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday and spoke of the horrors she went through.

Israeli Noa Argamani, who was abducted with others from the Nova music festival during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war, speaks during a meeting with G7 embassy representatives during a visit to Tokyo on August 21, 2024.
Israeli Noa Argamani, who was abducted with others from the Nova music festival during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war, speaks during a meeting with G7 embassy representatives during a visit to Tokyo on August 21, 2024.
Speaking of her experience in Hamas captivity for the first time since being rescued, Noa Argamani said it was a "miracle” she was still alive. 

After she was taken hostage on October 7, she said she had cuts all over her head and hurt all over her body.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 109 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says