White House says Iran's prepared for attack, ceasefire talks likely to continue on Sunday
IDF announces names of fallen soldiers • Barrage of 20 rockets launched into northern Israel • IAF kills multiple Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon
Staff-Sergeant (Res.) Evyatar Atuar, 24, was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Atuar, 24, from Rosh Ha'ayin, served in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion in the 16th Brigade.
Sergeant Ashkenazi Nechemya, 19, from Ashkelon, served in the 46th Battalion in the 401st Brigade.
Kirby wouldn't specify the nature of Iran's readiness or the intelligence behind it, only saying, "We got to be prepared, and we are."
The White House believes Iran is still prepared to "do something if they choose to" and is not taking for granted Iran's decision to not yet launch an attack on Israel, National Security Council Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on a Friday morning call to preview the critical high-level ceasefire negotiations beginning Sunday in Cairo.
In court filings made public Friday, prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges weighing the arrest warrants sought against Israeli officials and Hamas leaders to not delay.
In court filings made public Friday, prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges weighing the arrest warrants sought against Israeli officials and Hamas leaders to not delay.
Pundits and critics have speculated that this latest intensive US push to finalize a three-phase hostage deal first unveiled by US President Joe Biden on May 31 has failed.
Pundits and critics have speculated that this latest intensive US push to finalize a three-phase hostage deal first unveiled by US President Joe Biden on May 31 has failed.
Egyptian officials will give Hamas a proposal regarding the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah Crossing, hoping to resolve the issue before Sunday's summit.
The delegation headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, Mossad's David Barnea, Shin Bet's Ronen Bar and Major-General Eliezer Toledano were in Cairo on Thursday to help narrow the gaps on issues relating to the critical buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza, under which Hamas had smuggled weapons into the enclave, the source explained.
The IAF has eliminated several Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, including key members of the organization’s Rocket and Missile Unit.
Negm was eliminated after he launched several projectiles from Lebanon into Israel, most of which fell in open areas in the Upper Galilee with no injuries or wounded reported.
Army radio then reported that anti-tank missiles hit the air control base but that the base's functional capacity and detection system continued to work.
Alarms were activated in the Upper Galilee area and Meron on Friday morning, and Lebanese media later reported a direct hit to the base, which Hezbollah later claimed responsibility for.
She met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday and spoke of the horrors she went through.
After she was taken hostage on October 7, she said she had cuts all over her head and hurt all over her body.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 109 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says