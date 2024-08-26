US says still working toward Gaza ceasefire deal in Cairo, explosive device detonated in West Bank
Talks over a possible Gaza deal ended without agreement in Cairo, with neither Hamas nor Israel agreeing to several comprises presented by mediators, two Egyptian security sources said on Sunday.
Explosive device detonated on bus near Marah Rabah, West Bank, IDF searching for suspects
An explosive device was detonated on a civilian bus near the Palestinian village of Marah Rabah in the West Bank, the IDF reported late on Sunday.
Damage was caused to the bus, but no casualties were reported.
The IDF set up roadblocks and are searching for suspects.
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Hamas says it rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire-hostage talks
"We will not accept discussions about retractions from what we agreed to on July 2 or new conditions," Hamas official Osama Hamdan said.
Hamas said on Sunday that it rejects new Israeli conditions put forward in Gaza ceasefire-hostage talks, casting further doubt on the chances of a breakthrough in the latest US-backed effort to end the 10-month-old war.
Months of on-off talks have failed to produce an agreement to end Israel's military campaign in Gaza or free the remaining hostages seized by Hamas in the terrorist group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.
Key sticking points in ongoing talks mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar include an Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow 14.5 km-long (nine-mile) stretch of land along Gaza's southern border with Egypt.Go to the full article >>
US still working toward Gaza ceasefire deal in Cairo, Sullivan says
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the United States is still working in Cairo toward reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza and added the United States is concerned about the Middle East conflict escalating to a broader war.
Sullivan also said at a news conference in Halifax the Biden administration is in consistent communication with Israel about the current situation with Hezbollah.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 109 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says