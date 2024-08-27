IDF strikes terrorist operation control room in West Bank, artillery fire reported in Lebanon

A POLICE vehicle drives on a road near Meron in the North as a forest fire rages after rockets were fired from Lebanon last Friday. Despite its claims, Hezbollah is clearly trying to provoke Israel into a broader conflict, the writer asserts. (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The near-term risk of a broader war in the Middle East has eased somewhat after Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah exchanged fire without further escalation but Iran still poses a significant danger as it weighs a strike on Israel, America's top general said on Monday.

Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to Reuters after emerging from a three-day trip to the Middle East that saw him fly into Israel just hours after Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel, and Israel's military struck Lebanon to thwart a larger attack. It was one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare, but it also ended with limited damage in Israel and without immediate threats of more retaliation from either side.

Brown noted Hezbollah's strike was just one of two major threatened attacks against Israel that emerged in recent weeks. Iran is also threatening an attack over the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran last month.