IDF strikes terrorist operation control room in West Bank, artillery fire reported in Lebanon

US military official says Hezbollah attack lowers risk of regional war • Hamas rejects 'new' ceasefire conditions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip on August 26, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Top US general says risk of broader war eases a bit after Israel-Hezbollah exchange

Air Force General C.Q. Brown cautioned that there was the risk posed by Iran's terrorist allies in places such as Iraq, Syria and Jordan who have attacked US troops as well as Yemen's Houthis.

By REUTERS
A POLICE vehicle drives on a road near Meron in the North as a forest fire rages after rockets were fired from Lebanon last Friday. Despite its claims, Hezbollah is clearly trying to provoke Israel into a broader conflict, the writer asserts. (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)
The near-term risk of a broader war in the Middle East has eased somewhat after Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah exchanged fire without further escalation but Iran still poses a significant danger as it weighs a strike on Israel, America's top general said on Monday.

Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to Reuters after emerging from a three-day trip to the Middle East that saw him fly into Israel just hours after Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel, and Israel's military struck Lebanon to thwart a larger attack. It was one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare, but it also ended with limited damage in Israel and without immediate threats of more retaliation from either side.

Brown noted Hezbollah's strike was just one of two major threatened attacks against Israel that emerged in recent weeks. Iran is also threatening an attack over the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran last month.

Artillery fire in southern Lebanon - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Artillery fire was reported in the villages of Umm al-Tut, Sheikhin, and Beit Lif, Ynet reported on Monday night citing Lebanese media.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know



  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 109 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says