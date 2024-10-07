IDF simoulteneously fights Hamas, Hezbollah as Israel marks one year since start of war

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Jabalya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 19, 2024. (photo credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

The IDF evacuated tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians from northern Gaza on Sunday as it invaded Jabalya for the fourth time since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, seemingly in an attempt to flip the script on Hamas.

The military has been stuck since mid-June in trying to create some new kind of pressure on Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, which would lead to a hostage exchange deal on terms that the government would find acceptable.