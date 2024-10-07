Live Updates
IDF simoulteneously fights Hamas, Hezbollah as Israel marks one year since start of war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 6, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 6, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF evacuates tens of thousands from northern Gaza as it attacks Hamas in Jabalya

Iran grounds all aircraft • Gallant to DC • Military cleans through Hezbollah weapons cache in southern Lebanon

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Jabalya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 19, 2024. (photo credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)
Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Jabalya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, June 19, 2024.
(photo credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

The IDF evacuated tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians from northern Gaza on Sunday as it invaded Jabalya for the fourth time since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, seemingly in an attempt to flip the script on Hamas.

The military has been stuck since mid-June in trying to create some new kind of pressure on Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar, which would lead to a hostage exchange deal on terms that the government would find acceptable.

Nahal Oz soldiers said Hamas acted suspiciously, left unarmed before Oct. 7 - BBC

An infantry soldier told the BBC that the sudden drop in terrorist activity in the area ahead of the attack made it feel like "there was nothing, and that was frightening us."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"All these practices were actually torture just to break them to serve in the position." The observation post of Nahal Oz, which was reopened in Camp Reim (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT)
"All these practices were actually torture just to break them to serve in the position." The observation post of Nahal Oz, which was reopened in Camp Reim
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF soldiers at the Nahal Oz base not only noticed suspicious activity prior to October 7 surrounding the base, they also noticed an abrupt stop to Hamas activity days before that fated Saturday, the BBC revealed on Friday.

The report, citing Israeli families who lost loved ones in the invasion on the base on October 7, was based on alleged briefings families received from Israeli security personnel prior to the release of an official inquiry into what happened on Nahal Oz.

IAF strikes Hezbollah intelligence, combat equipment storage facilities in Beirut

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah intelligence sites in Beirut and military facilities in southern Lebanon, posing risks to local civilians.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IAF strikes Hezbollah's terror targets and storage facilities in Beirut (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israel Air Force fighter jets had conducted airstrikes in Beirut on Monday overnight targeting Hezbollah Intelligence sites and storage facilities, the IDF reported.

Guided by information gathered by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, the IAF aircraft had struck terror targets under Hezbollah’s Intelligence Unit, among which was a Hezbollah intelligence command center user to gather information. Additionally, the IAF had struck the terror group's combat equipment storage facilities.

'It's October 7 every single day': Tens of thousands attend UK memorials

Nearing the one-year anniversary of October 7, tens of thousands in Britain gather to remember those lost.

By MATHILDA HELLER
Protestors attend a memorial remembering the October 7 massacre in Hyde Park, London. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Protestors attend a memorial remembering the October 7 massacre in Hyde Park, London.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Tens of thousands attended October 7 memorials across the UK on Sunday to commemorate the victims of the Hamas attack, which approaches its one-year mark.

The main vigil was held in Hyde Park, central London, with two others in Leeds and Manchester. An estimated 30,000 people attended the memorial in Hyde Park, which was organized by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the UJIA, the Hostage Families Forum and the JLC, in conjunction with the Israeli Embassy. Security was provided by way of both the Police and Community Security Trust, a Jewish security organization.

Gallant confirms no cabinet talks on hostages in at least two weeks at Tel Aviv event

The defense minister met with hostage families, confirming no recent cabinet discussion on hostages, and assured ongoing IDF prioritization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli minister of Defense Yoav Gallant attends an evening in honor of the Druze community in Israel, at Yitzhak Rabin Center, in Tel Aviv, August 6, 2024. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli minister of Defense Yoav Gallant attends an evening in honor of the Druze community in Israel, at Yitzhak Rabin Center, in Tel Aviv, August 6, 2024.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the families of hostages that the cabinet had not discussed the situation regarding the families' loved ones still held in Gaza for at least two weeks, N12 reported on Sunday evening.

Gallant met with the families of the hostages during an event held at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, marking the anniversary of the October 7 Massacre - where 251 people were taken hostage by Hamas, with 101 of them still held captive.

Israel obstructing search for Hezbollah's Safieddine, terror group official says

Safieddine is seen as a likely successor to former leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

By REUTERS
Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, speaks during the funeral of Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, a senior field commander of Hezbollah who was killed by what security forces say was an Israel strike yesterday night, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 12, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)
Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, speaks during the funeral of Taleb Abdallah, also known as Abu Taleb, a senior field commander of Hezbollah who was killed by what security forces say was an Israel strike yesterday night, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon June 12, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)

Israel is obstructing search and rescue efforts in an area where senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine is thought to have been when Israel bombed Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday, a Hezbollah official said.

Safieddine is seen as a likely successor to former leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, on September 27.

Flight restrictions lifted in Iran

By REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

Flight restrictions have been lifted in Iran after conditions were deemed safe, state media reported on Monday, shortening the period of flight cancellations announced earlier by the Civil Aviation Organization.

A spokesperson for the organization had earlier said that flights from all Iran's airports would be canceled until 6 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Monday from 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Haifa restaurant suffers direct hit, nine people wounded following rocket attack from Lebanon

Following a rocket attack on Israel's north, nine people were evacuated for treatment, with injuries ranging from shrapnel to anxiety.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Hezbollah rockets fired over northern Israel. August 25, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Hezbollah rockets fired over northern Israel. August 25, 2024.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Nine people were injured following Hezbollah's rocket attack in Israel's north on Monday overnight, with six injured in Haifa and the seventh in Tiberias.

Eight people were evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus for medical treatment following the rocket attack, Israeli media reported.

UK advises against all travel to Israel and Gaza

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Britain advised citizens on Sunday against all travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories due to a heightened state of tension and violent clashes in the region.

Russia says it struck two Syrian militant sites

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Russia's air force carried out strikes on two militant sites in Syria outside the area of al-Tanf, Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Sunday, referring to the region of a US military base.

Citing Captain Oleg Ignasyuk, the report did not specify the location but said the militants had recently left the al-Tanf area, which borders Jordan.

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostels remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says