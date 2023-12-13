Israeli CEO recruits Muslim hackers to fight Hamas in cyberwarfare

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the fighting extends beyond the conventional battlefield into cyberspace. Israel has experienced a 55% increase in cyberattacks on government and security websites since the outbreak of the war.

Leading the charge in the fight against enemy cyber systems is Doron Amir, CEO of CyTaka, a prominent cybersecurity company. Amir advocates for not only cyberdefense but also offensive capabilities to deter and counteract cyber threats.

Amir, an Israeli entrepreneur specializing in software, cyber, and information security, has dedicated years to researching the cyber world. His expertise has been sought after by the Israel Police and the Economy and Industry Ministry.

Additionally, he actively promotes collaboration between Israelis and hackers from Muslim and Arab nations, even operating from offices in Dubai with Globus Research and Development. Amir also champions causes such as bridging the gap between ultra-Orthodox and secular communities, promoting gender equality in high-tech, and tackling unemployment issues.

Amir takes us back to 2010, a turning point in the cyber sector, marked by the Stuxnet computer virus. This program, developed by Unit 8200 and the NSA, exposed the vulnerability of nuclear facilities to cyberattacks. Amir highlights the significance of this event, emphasizing the potential damage that cyberwarfare can inflict on critical infrastructure. Hacker hacking computer at nigh (credit: INGIMAGE)

Regarding Israel's progress in offensive cyberoperations, Amir points out that while the country boasts talented leaders in the field, strategic victory cannot be guaranteed by tactical expertise alone.

Drawing a parallel to World War II, he explains that, despite possessing superior skills and equipment, German pilots ultimately lost the war. In cyberwarfare, a single brilliant hacker can create havoc but does not ensure long-term success. A comprehensive approach that cultivates a larger pool of skilled cyber professionals is essential for victory.

Amir highlights the year 2015 as a significant milestone for offensive cyberoperations in Israel. Previously, the cyber arena was predominantly managed by the IDF and security forces, neglecting the civilian sector. This created a void that allowed hackers to thrive, leading to cyberspace chaos resembling the Wild West.

However, with the establishment of the National Cyber Directorate in 2015, focus shifted towards protecting civil cyberspace. This system operates around the clock, collaborating with private companies and security experts to detect, manage, and respond to cyber threats.

By intercepting and blocking millions of attacks, Israel has developed a digital "Iron Dome" to safeguard against cyber threats.

A network of international hackers to fight Israel's enemies in the cybersphere

During the current war, Amir spearheaded the creation of a network of hackers from around the world, including Muslims, to counter anti-Israel activity. Their efforts target disinformation distribution, psychological warfare, and offensive cyberoperations that fund terrorist organizations. hacking and technology concept (credit: INGIMAGE)

Amir emphasizes the unprecedented support and assistance he received from senior figures in the global cyber industry, even from countries that forbid any association with Israel. This unlikely collaboration showcases the shared interest in combating cyberterrorism. Amir asserts that the fight against Hamas or ISIS is not limited to Israelis but extends to anyone with a humanitarian perspective.

Due to Israeli law restricting private cyber companies from attacking international cyber systems, Amir leverages foreign hackers operating within legal frameworks. This collaboration enables targeted actions against cyber attackers attacking Israel. By identifying and neutralizing hacker networks, economic losses from attacks can be mitigated.

Despite skepticism from industry peers, Amir advocates for the regulation of offensive cyberoperations for private companies and individuals. He envisions licenses similar to those required for guns or the establishment of cybersecurity companies. Permitting people to engage in offensive cyberoperations, alongside proper supervision and accountability, would create a deterrent against cyberattacks.

While acknowledging recent emergency cyber regulations approved by the government as a positive step, Amir asserts the need for greater freedom of action to investigate and respond offensively. He also highlights the responsibility of internet and communication providers to ensure the integrity and protection of their infrastructure to reduce cyberattacks.