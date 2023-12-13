MK invites Norwegian king to watch IDF movie, condemn Hamas massacre

MK Sharren Haskel sent a registered letter to King Harald of Norway on Wednesday, inviting him to view the footage of the massacre that took place in southern Israel on October 7 and to meet with Israeli victims.

She sent the correspondence after Norwegian media reported that the king was advised against offering condolences in connection with the conflict between Israel and Hamas by his Foreign Ministry. Haskel’s uncle lives in Norway, and she has visited the country many times.

The contents of the letter

“As the Norwegian monarch... you are uniquely qualified to understand the depth of our Jewish heritage, traditions, and history,” Haskel wrote in her letter. “For millennia, our people have called this land home, with rich traditions and symbols unearthed by archaeologists – a testament to our enduring past in Israel. The Bible has been our guiding light through thousands of years, offering hope during our darkest moments in history.”

She then shared several examples of the barbaric crimes committed by Hamas on October 7, including 11-month-old twins being left crying next to their dead mother for 12 hours after she was shot in the head by a terrorist. She told of women who were raped and children whose hands and feet were hacked off. MK Sharren Haskel at a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“These are the acts that you were reportedly told not to condemn,” Haskel wrote. “While your Foreign Ministry may perceive the recent massacre as part of a political conflict, your role as a leader in Western world demands you take a clear stance against such atrocities. The sanctity of human life, women’s rights, equality, and freedom – values integral to our societies and humanity – requires your voice.”

Hoping for a change in heart

Haskel told The Jerusalem Post that she is hopeful she will receive a reply from the king and be able to arrange a showing of the IDF footage in his country or host him in Israel. Several other monarchical leaders, such as King Charles of the United Kingdom, called Israeli leaders to express condolences after the massacre.

A report issued by the Norwegian government last month said that antisemitism has spiked in the country since the start of the war in Gaza. The government announced a new action plan against antisemitism that it said will be presented next year.