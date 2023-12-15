IDF publicized killing of hostages in ploy to end Gaza war, Likud MK charges

"What purpose does it serve? No purpose [other than] stopping the fighting much sooner than it needs to end," Likud MK Tally Gotliv claimed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2023 22:34
MK Tally Gotliv arrives to a court hearing on petitions against the government's "Reasonableness Bill", at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, September 12, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Tally Gotliv arrives to a court hearing on petitions against the government's "Reasonableness Bill", at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, September 12, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud MK Tally Gotliv accused the IDF on Friday evening of attempting to end the Gaza war by publicizing the killing of three Gaza hostages by friendly fire.

"In the name above all names, why would the IDF spokesperson publish at this time the tragic news about the accidental killings?" Gotliv wrote on X, arguing that the spokesperson's announcement "does not serve any purpose" at this stage of the Gaza war.

The three victims were named by the IDF as Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz, all of whom were kidnapped on October 7.

The IDF said that following the incident, acting on a suspicion of the identities of the deceased, their bodies were brought back to Israel for examination where it was determined they had, indeed, been among the hostages.

(L-R) Gaza hostages Alon Shamriz, Samer Talalka, and Yotam Haim (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
(L-R) Gaza hostages Alon Shamriz, Samer Talalka, and Yotam Haim (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Netanyahu loyalist: How does this strengthen IDF soldiers?

"How does this strengthen IDF soldiers?" she asked.

"What purpose does it serve? No purpose [other than] stopping the fighting much sooner than it needs to end," she claimed.

The IDF added that an investigation was immediately opened into the circumstances of the event.



