Freed American-Israeli hostage's aunt calls to release all Gaza hostages

Liz Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles resident who is the great-aunt of Abigail Mor Idan, a four-year-old American-Israeli hostage taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and released last month, wrote an op-ed for the LA Times in which she called for continued negotiations to bring home all of the remaining hostages.

Abigail was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 massacre, after witnessing the murder of her mother and her father, Roy and Smadar. She took shelter with her neighbors before they were all taken hostage by Hamas.

Abigail, who became a symbol representing the nearly 40 children held by Hamas, was released on November 26, after 50 days in Hamas captivity and two days after her fourth birthday.

In her op-ed, Naftali described the anguish and fear she lived with for those 50 days of not knowing if her niece was safe or healthy or even still alive. But while Naftali expressed relief at Abigail’s safe return, she has not forgotten the over 100 hostages who remain in Gaza, or the anguish and fear that their families are still living with.

"I pray the families of every remaining hostage will soon know that same joy. Every day for these families is a nightmare. Every day they spend in the dark, forced to consider the worst fates for their daughters, sons, mother, fathers and grandparents still held in Gaza." Liz Hirsh Naftali

Naftali demanded urgent action to bring home the hostages.

“All we know is that the remaining hostages are sick and gravely injured. They have gunshot wounds, broken bones, limbs blown off, and more — injuries inflicted by Hamas over two months ago. Every day that passes, they are being tortured physically and mentally, and they are starving.”

"If we are going to save their lives, there is no time to waste. Hamas has threatened to execute all the remaining hostages. Every second they remain in captivity, they are in mortal danger. The time to act is now."

Natfali believes that Abigail’s release is an example of how hostage negotiations save lives.

“The release of Abigail and more than 100 other hostages is proof that bringing home all people still alive in captivity is possible. We must use every tool at our disposal to make that happen again.”

Hope and mourning

Naftali and the families of American-Israeli hostages still being held captive in Gaza met earlier this month with US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and CIA Director William Burns, and urged the American leaders to continue pushing for an immediate agreement to release the hostages.

“I’m heartened that Israel has taken steps to restart negotiations with Hamas and hope that Israel, as well as Qatar, Egypt, and other regional partners at the table, continue to demand the release of the remaining hostages with urgency. Last week, Director Burns met with Israeli and Qatari officials to discuss the new deal to free the hostages. We’re hopeful such meetings and continuing efforts by the Biden administration will yield results soon. President Biden knows that there is no time left to waste.”

Naftali also called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to demand immediate access to the hostages still in captivity so that they could be provided with the necessary medical care.

“Many need life-saving medical attention, and it is imperative that the ICRC do everything they can to provide aid so that the hostages will survive.” “After living this terror myself for nearly two months, I consider every single one of the hostages to be part of my family, and I will not rest until I see them all returned safely.”

While Naftali mourns for Abigail’s parents and for all those murdered and held captive by Hamas, she is hopeful that the remaining hostages can brought home safely, just like her beloved niece.

“Let all of us, Americans and members of the international community alike, look to Abigail’s return as a source of hope as we pray for a season of miracles and push for the safe return of every person stolen from us on Oct. 7.”