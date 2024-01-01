Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket fire against Israel that occurred just after midnight, taking place as people were ringing in the New Year. Hamas timed the attack to coincide with the transition from 2023 to 2024.

This attack was symbolic and important as Hamas rocket fire has been reduced in the last week. The group has also lost control of a portion of northern Gaza, as well as areas in central Gaza and Khan Yunis.

Despite this, Hamas showed it can still assemble a barrage of rockets. Al-Mayadeen media, which is pro-Iran, claimed that Hamas carried out a barrage of dozens of M-90 rockets, targeting Tel Aviv and central Israel. This occurred as the war today approaches 90 days or three months. This amount of rocket fire is designed to show Hamas is not yet defeated. It shows that Hamas will continue this war, even if Israel transitions to a kind of low-intensity conflict.

The fight is far from over, report indicates

The report at Al-Mayadeen also detailed how Hamas continues to fight in various areas of Gaza. It said that Hamas continued to use air defense systems to try to target an IDF helicopter and an IDF drone. The reports, even if they exaggerate Hamas's fighting abilities, are designed to message to Israel and Hamas allies in Iran, as well as to the US, that the terrorist group is far from being defeated.

This may be simple boasting, but the group appears ready to transition to a new phase of war. This would attempt to wear down Israeli forces in Gaza until they withdraw without letting Israel achieve its stated objectives. Hamas leadership in Gaza is still intact, and it still holds almost 130 hostages, meaning that the terrorist group has been able to weather the 90 days of war.

War of attrition is an old Hamas tactic

Hamas has done this in the past, like in Cast Lead when it held on in southern Gaza or in Protective Edge when it waited for the IDF to leave Gaza after the IDF sought to demolish tunnels. Hamas assumes this round will be the same. It may lose ground, but it will keep hold of something. All it has to do is withdraw what remains of its battalions and keep a key portion of fighters intact.

Hamas is clearly succeeding in this endeavor and continues to possess some capacity to launch rockets. It may not have an easy time replenishing the rockets, as it has lost launch sites and some of the materials used to make rockets or fuel its war machine. However, Hamas still holds Rafah and other areas, as well as almost 2 million human shields to hide behind.