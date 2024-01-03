Hamas terrorists took measures to prepare for the IDF's November raid of Shifa Hospital in Gaza, by destroying documents and transferring hostages to an alternate location, according to intelligence documents obtained by the New York Times.

The report said that US intelligence found that Hamas destroyed technology and documents crucial to the organization's operation, with Shifa hospital as a home base.

US intelligence sources emphasized that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad used the hospital as a command center for terrorists in the field fighting against Israeli forces. This intelligence assessment was conducted after Israel insisted that Hamas had built a huge military compound under the hospital, which, according to the report, had become a "legitimate military target for Israel."

Hostages not located, but remains found nearby

While inside the hospital complex, the IDF did not find hostages but did find an arsenal of weapons behind medical equipment. Hostages were not located in the complex, but the bodies of two murdered hostages were found surrounding the complex.

The IDF's findings in the Shifa hospital grounds indicated use of the space as a military compound, uncovering meters of tunnels complete with living rooms, kitchenettes, toilets, and other infrastructure. Israeli soldiers stand near the opening to a tunnel at Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, November 22, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The route of the tunnel that was revealed after the shaft seen in the photographs published by the IDF spokesperson, passes under the building of the Qatari hospital located in the Shifa complex and is paved with electricity and communication infrastructure throughout.