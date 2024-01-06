Israeli FM tells embassies worldwide: Show photos of Gaza hostages

Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday directed all Israeli Foreign Ministry representatives abroad to display images of the hostages who are still being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“The faces of our hostages should be known in all the countries of the world, this is our commitment to their families and the entire nation of Israel. From now until they return - the pictures of the hostages will be displayed in all our missions abroad,” Katz stated in a post on X.

פני החטופים שלנו צריכים להיות מוכרים בכל מדינות העולם, זו המחויבות שלנו למשפחותיהם ולעם ישראל כולו. מעכשיו ועד שיחזרו - תמונות החטופים יוצגו בכל הנציגויות שלנו בחו"ל. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) January 4, 2024

The issue of the hostages is at the forefront of the Foreign Ministry’s priorities, Katz stated. Over 240 Israelis were captured when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, and over 100 have since been released and returned to Israel in prisoner exchanges. It is estimated that around 136 hostages remain Gaza, including the bodies of killed hostages.

The directive will be carried out by Foreign Ministry representatives worldwide in collaboration with representatives of the hostages’ families in order to influence the international community to act alongside the State of Israel on behalf of the hostages. Israel Katz attends the Special Committee for Oversight of the Israeli Citizens' Fund at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Commitment to the hostages

The Foreign Ministry’s directive comes alongside another plan which is currently being formulated to set up displays of the hostages in selected institutions in the United States and around the world, with the aim of increasing pressure for the release of the hostages.

“The international arena's struggle for the return of the hostages is our commitment to the hostages, their families, and the entire people of Israel. This is a moral and humanitarian issue of the highest order. We expect international bodies to advance the issue of returning the hostages without discrimination and with humanity and ethics,” Katz stated. Advertisement

“We will not rest until the issue of the hostages is at the top of the priorities of countries that maintain friendly relations with us, as it is at the top of my and the Foreign Ministry's priorities. From now until their return, the images of the hostages will be presented in all our embassies.”