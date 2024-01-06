The IDF’s Egoz Unit, completed a series of mission in the southern Gaza Strip of Khan Yunis in which they eliminated terrorists in close quarters combat, struck terror infrastructure, and raided weapons production facilities, the IDF said on Saturday.

The Egoz Unit, also known as Sayeret Egoz, is a unit in the IDF’s commando brigade.

During the unit’s operations, the Egoz troops raided terror infrastructure embedded in a school in the Bani Suheila neighborhood, located in the Khan Yunis governorate.

Recovering intelligence on local Hamas terrorists

During the raid, the Israeli forces encountered terrorists and managed to eliminate three who were carrying RPGs, the IDF said. In another raid on local terror infrastructure, the troops recovered extensive intelligence on Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade.

The Egoz fighters also located numerous military ordnance, including weapons, grenades, cartridges, and vests used by Hamas stashed inside of a civilian home. The IDF located weapons in a bedroom along with dolls and games teaching incitement, the IDF said. January 6, 2024. (credit: IDF)

