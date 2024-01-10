The IDF is focusing its military efforts in Gaza on the tunnel system below the southern city of Khan Yunis, based on the Israeli military's belief that senior Hamas leaders remain hidden in the vast underground complex.

The IDF has reportedly withdrawn thousands of its soldiers from northern Gaza amid discussions over the military's transition to the third phase of the war against Hamas in the Strip.

However, it has deepened military efforts in the center and south.

Close to two full IDF divisions are operating across Khan Yunis, focusing operations on the tunnel complex underneath the city.

Where is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?

The military estimates that pressure on Hamas leaders will grow as forces deepen operations and gather intelligence on the Khan Yunis tunnels, bringing Israel closer to resolving the issue of locating and freeing the remaining 136 known Gaza hostages.

The defense establishment, however, refuses to set a timeframe for these efforts. The newest photo of Muhammed Deif (right) holding US dollars and a plastic cup of juice. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IDF sees the Khan Yunis operations as closely tied to efforts to locate two of Hamas's senior leaders in Gaza, Mohammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar.

According to some estimations, it is possible that Sinwar has surrounded himself with hostages, used as human shields, which would tie the mission to locate and kill Sinwar together with the IDF's stated war goal of freeing the hostages.

IDF undergoing significant drawdown in Gaza's north - Washington Post

The IDF has already withdrawn several thousand soldiers from the Gaza Strip as part of its transition into the third stage of fighting Hamas in the Strip, the Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing a senior US official. As per the Post, the IDF is now undergoing a "significant drawdown" in Gaza's north.

The IDF expanded activities in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, including attacks on over 150 targets, the IDF spokesperson's unit stated on Wednesday morning.

In Khan Yunis, IDF Soldiers of the 55th Brigade have uncovered Hamas equipment and proof that the group has exploited civilian areas.