The IDF announced on Wednesday that it has achieved operational control of Khirbat Ikhza'a in southern Gaza after a few weeks of fighting dating back to late December.

Khirbat Ikhza'a is just slightly southeast of Khan Yunis, making it an important strategic location for cutting off Hamas forces from maneuvering or fleeing in various directions there.

It is also only a few kilometers from the Jewish kibbutz of Nir Oz and was one of Hamas’s invasion launch points to take over that kibbutz on October 7, along with Nirim and Ein Hashlosha.

How the IDF achieved operational control in Khirbat Ikhza'a

The IDF’s 5th Brigade destroyed hundreds of terror positions and killed dozens of Hamas terrorists to achieve operational control both above and below ground.

In addition, IDF forces found a variety of personal items, such as challah covers, bicycles, agricultural items that Hamas stole from Nir Oz residents, and some clues relating to Israelis who were kidnapped on October 7. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip on January 10, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Among the destroyed terror positions were large numbers of tunnels and positions for firing anti-tank missiles.

Further, the IDF seized a sizable number of mortars, rocket launchers, grenades, and guns. Also, IDF sources said every other house had weapons or terror-related items.

Videos distributed by the IDF showed a variety of different kinds of fighting, from open agricultural areas to close-up room-to-room fighting in urban buildings.

Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip on January 10, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Before the invasion, there were around 12,000 Palestinians living in Khirbat Ikhza'a.

Prior to Khirbat Ikhza'a, the 5th Brigade helped clean out Hamas from its invasion of the South, as well as participated in the invasion of northern Gaza, such as in Beit Hanun.