The proposal for a renewed 2024 budget "completely ignores" the Jewish diaspora and the "steep increase in antisemitism" that Jews across the world have experienced since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli wrote in a statement on Sunday.

The statement came as Israel's cabinet was set to begin a meeting over a newly proposed national budget for the year 2024. The budget includes steep cuts in many government ministries due to expenses related to the war.

A spokesperson for Chikli said that negotiations were ongoing as to the exact size of the cut, but if Chikli perceives that the cut is too deep, he will vote against the budget.

"Israel must fulfill its role as the state of the Jewish people – it is not just our right, it is our duty," Chikli wrote.

Chikli on Monday resigned from his additional position of Social Equality Minister in order to "save public money."

Ben-Gvir threatens to vote against new wartime budget

On Sunday, other ministers expressed their discontent with the proposed budget, with at least one National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, also threatening to vote against the budget if he deems the cuts to his ministry too deep.