Injured IDF soldier receives letters from former orphanage in Odessa

A wounded IDF soldier received encouraging letters from his former orphanage in Odessa, on Sunday.

Igor, an Israel Defense Forces soldier who lost his leg in the Gaza conflict, has received an outpouring of love and encouragement from an unexpected source - orphaned children from a children's home in Odessa, where he once lived. These children, whom he considers siblings, sent emotional letters to Igor, showcasing the strong familial bonds and sense of community nurtured within the "Mishpacha" children's home.

More than family

Rabbi Avraham Wolf, the founder of the Jewish children's home, shared the moving story with The Jerusalem Post. "These letters are not just words on paper; they symbolize the deep and lasting connections fostered within our unique mishpacha,'" he said.

Igor's journey from the children's home in Odessa to the front lines in Gaza is both inspiring and tragic. A former resident of the children's home, Igor immigrated to Israel and, driven by an unwavering sense of duty, enlisted in the IDF to protect the nation he now calls home.

"Following the Simchat Torah massacre, Igor showed exceptional bravery. He was among the first to engage in the battle in the Gaza Strip, putting his life on the line to protect his homeland," Rabbi Wolf recounted. ''We manage to save severely wounded people who previously would not have survived.'' Airborne evacuation of wounded from Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The cost of Igor's heroism was high. He suffered severe injuries, requiring long-term hospitalization and multiple surgeries. Despite these challenges, Igor's spirit remained unbroken. "His resilience is a beacon of hope and strength, not only to us but to many of our alumni who have followed similar paths," Rabbi Wolf added.

Words give strength

The letters from the orphaned children in Odessa, whom Igor considers his siblings, were filled with personal messages wishing him a speedy recovery. Chaya Wolf, Rabbi Wolf's wife, expressed her emotions about this gesture. "These letters are a powerful reminder of the love and support that thrives within our family. We all continue to pray for Igor's quick recovery, strengthened by our collective hopes and wishes." Advertisement

Igor Shatkhin, chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Southern Ukraine highlighted Igor's resilience as reflective of the children's home's spirit. "Igor's journey mirrors the determination and grit we instill in our children. We are committed to ensuring he feels our unwavering support throughout his recovery. He is not alone; we are with him every step of the way."