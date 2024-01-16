How the IDF combats Hezbollah's evolving threat in Israel's North

A lot has changed in the North since I last visited the Ramot Naftali/Metzudat Koach police fort area on October 17, only the second week of the current war.

That is both at a tactical and strategic level.

At a tactical level, there were more constant booms in the air there in mid-October from rockets, anti-tank missiles, and gunfire.

On Monday, when I visited the air was eerily silent besides the slight swaying of the trees and nearby bushes.

There was a slight drizzle that masked the angry and stormy-looking clouds overhead which had been unloading rounds of torrential rain throughout the drive up from central Israel.

Of course, the silence and relative calm were deceptive.

The military preparations in the immediate area and all around were far more extensive than in mid-October. Advertisement

There were over 10 soldiers posted in that same spot with multiple fighting vehicles.

And this was in addition to the nearby heavily fortified permanent security outpost.

To arrive at the lookout spot, surrounded by enormous concrete columns to block the road and for protection from Hezbollah attacks, I had to cross through around four checkpoints.

I say "around," because three of the checkpoints stopped and interviewed me, while a fourth just slowed my travel by partially blocking the road - long enough to take a quick look at me and decide that I was not a security threat.

At least one of the checkpoints had a large sign saying, "You are entering a threatened area."

Israel's North: A threatened area

This was also new from mid-October - especially because it was farther from the border.

Back on October 17, I was able to travel through significant portions of Kiryat Shmona without any trouble and was only prevented from continuing by the military toward the end of the city.

While there were lots of military vehicles moving up and down the roads in October - and there still were on Monday - there were fewer checkpoints and no warnings at all at such a farther distance from the border.

Only a few days later, all of Kiryat Shmona and tens of thousands or more of other residents across northern Israel would be evacuated due to increased Hezbollah rocket fire.

But rockets were not what the IDF soldiers I was with at Ramot Naftali were most worried about, and they were not worried about gunfire.

Other than isolated incidents, such as the attempt this past weekend by three Hamas terrorists to penetrate Israel's northern border on foot, there is almost no gunfire from Lebanon these days.

IDF airstrikes and tank and artillery fire in November and December have succeeded in moving most of Hezbollah's forces away from the border to a range where gunfire is ineffective.

The worry today is anti-tank missiles.

Only one day earlier, two Israeli civilians had been killed by an anti-tank missile attack in the Yuval Village.

Unlike Metula, which is up against the fence with Lebanon, Yuval is nearly a kilometer away.

With Iron Dome and David's Sling batteries defending it Hezbollah's Radwan forces mostly pushed back from the border, and huge numbers of IDF forces remaining alert at all times in the area, the small number of Yuval residents who had not evacuated, might have thought they were safe.

But Iron Dome and David's Sling are built to shoot down rockets that use a longer and loop-like arc trajectory - not anti-tank missiles which shoot more like a straight line drive and can strike in a deadly fashion from eight kilometers out.

This is one of the strategic shifts since October 7.

At the time, Hezbollah was using rockets, anti-tank missiles, and gunfire, but was limiting its anti-tank missile attacks exclusively or almost exclusively to military targets.

This has shifted recently with an expansion to firing on civilian locations and the IDF does not have an easy answer.

The weather is another strategic change. During half of my drive through the North, including to Safed where I received briefings at the IDF Northern Command, and between Safed and Ramot Naftali, the fog was so thick that I could also see a few meters ahead of me.

Myself and all of the other cars on the road turned on our blinking car lights to avoid accidentally banging into each other through the haze.

IDF sources have described to me that the Hamas penetration over the weekend, in which the terrorists made it a few hundred meters into Israel around Mount Dov, got as far as it did because the area was covered in the same fog that had plagued me while driving.

This means that strategically both Israel and Hezbollah's ability to act has been degraded.

Then again, all it takes is a short break in the nasty weather, and a small number of well-trained anti-tank missile forces, to create a sense of danger and foreboding in significant portions of the North.

Another new thing was higher level military installations being in Hezbollah's crosshairs, including in Safed and on Mount Meron.

On January 6, Hezbollah anti-tank missiles attacked portions of an important IDF air defense base at Mount Meron, and last week, a Hezbollah drone struck the IDF's Northern Command headquarters.

The only public information provided by the IDF about it was that the drone hit a parking lot and caused no damage.

I saw the landing point of the drone and can attest that it caused no significant, and certainly no militarily important, damage.

As it is, it has been public knowledge for decades that key IDF bases have significant numbers of forces operating in underground command centers in protected "pits."

The IDF Northern Command is one of the larger bases of its kind, given that in most normal times, it runs the IDF's largest and most deadly forces.

High up on a mountain top it has stunning views of large portions of Lebanon and is also responsible for defending against Syria.

Only about three-and-a-half kilometers away in the Old City of Safed, people did not seem to know or think very much about the drone strike.

At the famous Safed Candles store frequented by innumerable overseas tourists, the store was empty when I came in, but the store owners said they still are getting plenty of business and do not feel especially threatened.

Despite the recent attacks closer to them, they still regarded the danger zone as closer to the border than where they were located in Safed.

Safed's Old City was also still relatively full of locals, tourists, and schoolchildren for such a rainy day when walking around an Old City with little rain cover is not convenient or relaxing.

The streets were also full of traffic jams and parked cars, something which was not true about areas of the North I drove through closer to the border.

Then again, if Israel does not reach a diplomatic deal with Hezbollah that returns security to the northern border in the coming weeks or months and feels compelled to launch a significant escalation against the terror group, the illusion of safety that they are holding onto in Safed and other places which are not that far from the action may disappear.