Among extensive operation activity in Gaza, IDF troops killed 15 terrorists in Daraj Tuffah, in northern Gaza, the IDF spokesperson’s unit announced on Sunday morning.
The troops also raided a Hamas structure in the area, where they found uniforms and weapons, the IDF added.
Separately, Israeli naval forces operated to assist ground troops by striking a building from which terrorists had launched an ambush.
The naval strikes on the infrastructure came after it had identified the building as the source of the ambush.
Threat eliminated
As a result of the naval strikes, the threat was neutralized, the IDF noted.
Additionally, in Khan Yunis, IDF snipers, in conjunction with IAF aircraft, targeted and eliminated a number of terrorists in southern Gaza.
Troops in the area also found large quantities of weapons inside a Hamas structure, the IDF added.