WATCH: IDF kills 15 terrorists in Gaza, naval forces destroy building used for ambush

Israeli naval forces operated to assist ground troops by striking a building from which terrorists had launched an ambush.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF naval strikes in the Gaza Strip. January 21, 2024. (Credit: IDF spokesperson's Unit)

Among extensive operation activity in Gaza, IDF troops killed 15 terrorists in Daraj Tuffah, in northern Gaza, the IDF spokesperson’s unit announced on Sunday morning.

The troops also raided a Hamas structure in the area, where they found uniforms and weapons, the IDF added.

The naval strikes on the infrastructure came after it had identified the building as the source of the ambush.

Threat eliminated

As a result of the naval strikes, the threat was neutralized, the IDF noted.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, January 20, 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, January 20, 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Additionally, in Khan Yunis, IDF snipers, in conjunction with IAF aircraft, targeted and eliminated a number of terrorists in southern Gaza. 

Troops in the area also found large quantities of weapons inside a Hamas structure, the IDF added.



