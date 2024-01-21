Among extensive operation activity in Gaza, IDF troops killed 15 terrorists in Daraj Tuffah, in northern Gaza, the IDF spokesperson’s unit announced on Sunday morning.

The troops also raided a Hamas structure in the area, where they found uniforms and weapons, the IDF added.

Separately, Israeli naval forces operated to assist ground troops by striking a building from which terrorists had launched an ambush.

The naval strikes on the infrastructure came after it had identified the building as the source of the ambush.

Threat eliminated

As a result of the naval strikes, the threat was neutralized, the IDF noted. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip, January 20, 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Additionally, in Khan Yunis, IDF snipers, in conjunction with IAF aircraft, targeted and eliminated a number of terrorists in southern Gaza.

Troops in the area also found large quantities of weapons inside a Hamas structure, the IDF added.