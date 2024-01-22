Freeing Gaza from Hamas is a priority, but very complex - analysis

The war in Gaza has proceeded in phases in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. In the wake of the devastating massacre, Israel launched an aerial bombing campaign against Gaza.

In late October, Israel began a ground operation against Hamas in northern Gaza. Most Gazan civilians from northern Gaza evacuated to the south to avoid fighting. They received extensive warnings from Israel to evacuate.

Now the war in Gaza is entering yet another stage. In early December, Israel launched an offensive into Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Now, Israel is moving toward a more low-intensity type of conflict in Gaza.

What will happen to the civilian population?

This means less heavy bombing and fewer major ground operations. In place of big operations are more precision strikes. This doesn’t mean this kind of war will go on forever, there may be new phases.

One question now surrounds the civilian population of Gaza. Some civilians never evacuated northern Gaza. There are many thousands of people in northern Gaza. And some will return to their former neighborhoods. Palestinian members of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement seen next to a memorial named “Shehab Field,” a drone made by al-Qassam, in Gaza City, September 21, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

At the same time, humanitarian aid continues to enter Gaza. There are also field hospitals in Gaza in which important countries in the region, such as the Kingdom of Jordan, play a role.

The complexity of Gaza now runs into some of the key problems that have underpinned Hamas's rule in Gaza over the last decade and a half. Many videos of aid trucks entering Gaza have shown gunmen jumping onto the trucks. It is assumed these are Hamas gunmen, but there is a lack of clarification about why aid trucks seem to have gunmen escorting them. This leads to questions about how the aid is distributed. Advertisement

Hamas is embedded in civilian infrastructure

For many years, Hamas rule in Gaza became well-versed in ruling over a civilian population via terrorist methods. While Hamas built hundreds of miles of tunnels underground, it was able to let international organizations and the UN continue to work above ground. A symbiotic relationship developed. The poorer the Gazans became, the more international aid had to flow into Gaza.

Hamas benefited from this. It could outsource much of the role of a government to international organizations, such as health care and education. Hamas benefited from not having to actually deal with a lot of the day-to-day issues that local governments have to do with.

The IDF has said that Hamas terrorist infrastructure has been found in many schools and civilian areas. This reveals how Hamas exploited the humanitarian aid and work of international organizations and the UN to festoon Gaza with an unprecedented amount of terrorist infrastructure.

Now that a swath of Gaza has been impacted by the IDF and Hamas apparently eliminated from many areas, there are key questions about the next step and how the civilians might be able to live without Hamas ruling their day-to-day lives. So far, there does not appear to have been any attempt to shift the way that Gaza is ruled by Hamas. This means that most of the civilians who evacuated have moved to southern Gaza.

Hamas appears to continue to control access to the area where civilians moved. This means Hamas can continue to exploit this population and also exploit its role as a mediator of humanitarian aid entering the civilian areas.

Can humanitarian aid ever enter Gaza via a corridor not controlled by Hamas? Will this become a goal in Gaza eventually? It would appear that the only way to remove Hamas from Gaza would be to remove its ability to control civilian areas and re-occupy them.

Enabling humanitarian aid to areas not under Hamas control would also appear to be a key element of establishing areas where civilians can live without Hamas policing their everyday lives and using them as human shields.

The countries that are providing aid to Gaza have not discussed this issue, which reflects the historic decision by aid organizations to simply not mention Hamas even when it is clear that Hamas operates in and near key civilian sites, such as hospitals.