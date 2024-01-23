Reservist and father of three among Monday's IDF casualties

Sergeant First Class (res.) Yoval Lopez, 27, from Kfar Tapuach in the West Bank, was one of the soldiers killed on Monday in the incident in the center of the Gaza Strip, in which 21 soldiers died in total.

Lopez was a fighter in the Tank Corps, and served in the 205th Tank Brigade, in the 9206th Battalion. He is survived by his wife, Sigalit, and three young daughters, aged from eight months to three years old, as well as his parents Yocheved and Yohai Lopez, and two brothers, both of whom are also fighting in the war, one in Jenin and the other in Gaza.

Lopez made Aliyah at age six and grew up in the Bnei Moshe community in the Givat Hahish neighborhood of Alon Shvut, in Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. Originally from Trujillo, Peru, the Bnei Moshe are commonly known as the "Inca Jews," most of whom emigrated to Israel in the 1990s. Lopez attended the Orot Yehuda Yeshiva High School in Efrat. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Mount Herzl cemetery.

Lopez's missed presence will be felt by many

Naftali Sikacha, first cousin of Lopez's wife Sigalit and also a resident of Kfar Tapuach, mourned, "Yoval and Sigalit, two identical souls, so similar. He was an exemplary father. Dedicated. He served at first on the northern border, but in the middle of the war was transferred to the South, to Gaza. He loved the army. Loved the state."

"He had the soul of a person always willing to give a helping hand," Sikacha continued, adding that Lopez was last home two weeks ago. Israeli soldiers make their way towards Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Hamas, in southern Israel, November 8, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"What can be said? Everything I say about him will be too little. He loved life. My heart is broken," Sikacha said.

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "Yoval fell while defending the homeland, and left a large hole in all of our hearts. We will continue to stand formidably, the settlement in Samaria and the State of Israel will continue to develop and grow."