Reservist suspected of participating in illegal arms trade

The central police unit in Lachish opened an investigation following information about a reservist who offered criminals lethal weapons, including an RPG shoulder sling, explosive devices, AR-15s, grenades and grenades, in exchange for hundreds of thousands of shekels.

R. Lachish in cooperation with the Lachish Special Patrol Unit and other district units traced the network of the communication axis between the main suspect and the other suspects. When the order was given, police arrested the suspects, residents of the center and the south, aged 20 and 30, before any deals were forged between them.

A search of the suspects' houses found AR-15s, explosive devices, spray grenades, smoke grenades, ammunition, and approximately 100 thousand shekels in cash. The police also seized 2 vehicles that were apparently used by the suspects for their activities.

Where were the weapons being traded initially stolen from?

The detainees are being investigated on suspicion of the offenses of theft, trafficking, and carrying illegal weapons, looting war booty, and criminal conspiracy. Today they were brought before the court for a hearing on the extension of their detention.

About a week ago, Border Police officers arrested three illegal residents suspected of stealing weapons from a base in the south of the country. The central unit of the Border Police in the south exposed the theft of weapons from the Air Force and was prepared together with detectives, fighters, and Border Police officers for the arrival of the thieves' squad in the area of ​​the base ranges. A weapon found in the home of a suspect (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

During their preparation, four suspects were observed arriving at the ranges and after a short time began to flee, heading in different directions to escape when they were confronted by police.

The forces carried out a chase directed by the drones of the tactical division and the police aerial unit, at the end of which three suspects, residents of Idna in the West Bank were caught, arrested, and taken for questioning. The scooter used by the suspects and other equipment were taken for further examination by the Border Police.