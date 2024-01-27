Netanyahu shows Arabic Mein Kampf found in Gaza, bashes 'new Nazis'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed an Arabic copy of Mein Kampf, which was found by IDF soldiers in Gaza, during a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Netanyahu referred to the verdict in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, saying: "There is no greater absurdity than that on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, there were those who came to The Hague to accuse us with the false charge of genocide.

"They came on behalf of Hamas, the new Nazis, who came to commit genocide against us," Netanyahu said while holding the book written in Arabic, which he said was Mein Kampf, in which Adolf Hitler wrote his fascist ideology.

'South Africa came to ICJ in the name of the new Nazis'

"I am holding here Hitler's Mein Kampf book in Arabic, which our soldiers found in homes in the Gaza Strip. They also found extensive antisemitic and Nazi literature [in Gaza]. That is what they are educating their children. The day after [the war] in Gaza there will not be a group that will educate its children for the destruction of Israel and the destruction of the entire Jewish people.

"In their name, South Africa came to The Hague. The very willingness to discuss this ridiculous claim proves that many in the world have not learned anything from the Holocaust. But we have learned. The central lesson of the Holocaust is that only we will defend ourselves with our forces, no one will do it for us. Therefore, in the face of the great pain that burns our hearts, we must continue to be strong and determined, and to wage war," he added. A copy of Mein Kampf in Arabic found in a children's bedroom in Gaza used by Hamas for military purposes. (credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE)

"The State of the Jews arose from the ashes of the Holocaust to ensure a protective force for the Jewish people and Israel, as every sovereign state has the basic right to defend itself. No one will take this right from us. This is a war imposed on us by an enemy who declares its intention to murder all Jews wherever they are, if they had the opportunity they would slaughter all of us. If we do not eliminate Hamas, the next massacre is a matter of time," Netanyahu read.

He also updated that "our fighters completed the encirclement of Khan Yunis this week, they are fighting with supreme bravery to ensure our lives in our land. I have instructed the Defense and Treasury Ministers to bring before the government a huge plan to strengthen the security industries for decades to come. We will do this with immense investment and we will do this to ensure our security independence and freedom of action," he said. Advertisement

"The people believe in our spirit and the resilience and our soldiers, we are all proud of them and embrace them," said Netanyahu. However, he added