Israeli troops found an Arabic translation of Hitler’s Mein Kampf on the body of a terrorist in a children’s living room in a private home in northern Gaza turned into a military base, President Isaac Herzog revealed in an interview with the BBC Sunday.

The discovery of the book, widely distributed in the Arab world, recalls Hitler’s pledge to Haj Amin al-Husseini, the grand mufti of Jerusalem during the British Mandate period, who met with the Nazi leader in Berlin in November 1941 at the outset of the Holocaust and was assured that the “struggle against a Jewish homeland in Palestine” would be part of the struggle against the Jews until “the complete destruction of the Jewish-Communist European empire.”

The meeting was documented in a Nazi German propaganda newsreel freely available on the internet.

The soldiers who found the book also found laboratories for manufacturing explosives, reinforcing evidence that Hamas launched terror operations in the heart of Gaza’s civilian population.

Inside the well-thumbed copy of Mein Kampf were margin notes, highlighted sections, and annotated Post-it notes.

Herzog: 'This is the book that led to the Holocaust'

Herzog told the BBC “This is the book that led to the Holocaust and to World War Two.”

Relating to the interviewer’s questions about the loss of civilian life, including babies in incubators, Herzog said there was a lot of “spin” by Hamas and that its facilities were operating. He denied that Israel had gone into Shifa Hospital, under which he said was to be found the military headquarters of Hamas.