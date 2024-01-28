Estonia, Japan join nine other nations in suspending UNRWA funds

Estonia and Japan joined nine other nations in suspending funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the wake of allegations that 12 of its staff members had participated in the Hamas-led October 7 massacre. “Concerning the recent very serious allegations against @UNRWA, Estonia will not continue with the funding of the organization,” Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna wrote in a post on X on Sunday. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it was “extremely concerned by the allegations” and that it was suspending any new funding to UNRWA pending completion of an investigation.

Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

UN is urging donor countries not to suspend funding

Their statements followed suspensions by Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Finland, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and Iceland.At issue is at least $363 million in pledged funds for UNRWA towards its budget of upward of $1.6 billion for the 5.9 million Palestinian refugees it services in Gaza, the West Bank, east Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. Aside from basic food supplies, UNRWA also provides education and health care services.UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has said that the bulk of Gaza’s 2.3 million population is serviced in one way or another by the agency, a service that is particularly vital in light of the war.