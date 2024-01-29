IDF soldiers operating in Khan Yunis killed five terrorists Sunday night, one of them armed with an RPG, the Israeli military said.

Ground forces raided terror centers and targets, uncovering an onslaught of weapons such as RPGs, military equipment, and other technology.

Paratroopers raided area targets, uncovering weapons, military equipment, and related materials inside the home of a Hamas operative. Soldiers killed four terrorists about to launch an attack on the IDF.

IDF raids PIJ compound near hospital

The terrorists were neutralized adjacent to the Al-Amal Hospital. IDF troops conducted a raid on an Islamic Jihad compound, which was used as a hideout. Soldiers found weapons stored in the hideout.

Nahal Brigade soldiers killed dozens of armed terrorists in a shootout as well, the IDF stated. IDF soldiers uncover weapons, electronics in homes of terrorists in Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

On the edge of Al-Shati in the north of the Gaza Strip, the fighters of the 5th Brigade Combat Team eliminated armed terrorists in various encounters and located many weapons in the area, including AR-15s, RPGs, explosives, missiles, and many launchers.

At the same time, the IAF eliminated terrorists in the area, and fighter jets attacked several targets, including terrorist infrastructure, anti-tank positions, tunnel shafts, and observation posts.