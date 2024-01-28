IDF troops continued their operations in Gaza, killing terrorists throughout the Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Sunday.

In Khan Yunis, fighters of the 98th Division were engaged in intense fighting, while in the north of the Strip, soldiers from the 5th Brigade located and destroyed a tunnel route used by the terrorists in the area.

Egoz combatants of the Commando Brigade identified a terrorist squad wielding RPGs and eliminated it.

In parallel, fighters of the Maglan unit killed several terrorists and found weapons in the Khan Yunis area, according to the IDF. IDF troops on patrol in Gaza. January 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Combatants of the Paratrooper Brigade also continued to strike terror targets in Khan Yunis. During the operation, they eliminated terrorists and located numerous weapons.

Subsequently, the air force, in cooperation with troops of the 7th Brigade, killed two terrorists in the surroundings of the city using a fighter jet, the IDF added.

IDF continues operations in the north of the Strip

In the north of the Strip, soldiers of the 5th Brigade unearthed a tunnel route in the area and destroyed it. Additionally, the fighters eliminated terrorists and located armaments in the area, as per the IDF.

In the center of the Strip, the Nahal Brigade's combat team directed a manned aircraft from a distance, killing a terrorist who was located near them, the military reported.