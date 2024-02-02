In a CNN interview on Friday, former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett addressed the Israeli security operation that saw Israeli commandoes foil a terror attack in the West Bank hospital of Ibn Sina earlier this week.

Referring to the hospital's claim that one of the people killed was receiving treatment for previously sustained injuries from a rocket attack, the CNN host first asked Bennett whether he was “comfortable” with the “tactics” used by the Israeli counterterrorism forces, who dressed up as doctors and nurses in order to enter the hospital.

Bennett responded: “The real question is, am I comfortable with terrorists using hospitals as their safe haven?

“We’re fighting terrorists who have no red lines and do not abide by any law," he continued.

"We’re held to double standards because Hamas does whatever it wants and uses children and families as human shields, and then when we have to go target those terrorists who are using the hospital as a refuge.” Israeli commandos, dressed as doctors, foil terror attack in Jenin hospital on January 30, 2024 (credit: screenshot)

In the face of the host’s insistence on the difference in this specific case, Bennett explained the situation in the West Bank and Gaza, which sees “very big numbers” of Hamas terrorists “using hospitals, schools, and kindergartens as refuge,” only for Israel to try and “tweezer them out from where they’re hiding.”

In view of the host's persistence on the issue, Bennett concluded: "If Osama bin Laden is in a hospital and his thumb is injured, do you go in and kill him? The answer is yes." Advertisement

Terrorists killed by troops

According to the Israeli security forces, the three terrorists who were killed at the hospital were planning to carry out an attack inspired by the October 7 massacre.

One of the terrorists killed by the troops was Mohammed Jalamna, who utilized the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin as a secret seat for his terror activities.

He had been in touch with Hamas leadership abroad and was responsible for transferring armaments along with ammunition to Hamas terrorists stationed in the West Bank for shooting attacks.

The two other terrorists were Mohammed and Basel Ghazawi. The former was a Hamas terrorist who took part in terror attacks, while the latter belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group and carried out terror activities on its behalf, the security forces noted.