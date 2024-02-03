Soldiers of the IDF's 5th Reserve Brigade combat team operating in northern Gaza, under Division 162's command, discovered and destroyed last week a tunnel shaft that led to a hideout apartment of the terrorist organization Hamas, which also contained an underground elevator, Maariv reported on Saturday, citing the IDF.

The demolition of the tunnel shaft took place in the al-Shati neighborhood in the Gaza Strip and was done so in cooperation with the Israeli air force.

Video of the operation can be seen below:

Location of intelligence documents and weapons

The brigade's soldiers located many weapons and intelligence documents, the latter of which were confiscated, and rocket launchers, which were destroyed. The soldiers were also stationed in defense missions in the surrounding area and later fought in the depths of the Strip as well. Launchers that were discovered by the IDF in northern Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The 5th Brigade's combat team completed its mission and will be replaced by other Israeli forces in the area.