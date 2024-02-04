IDF rolls out medical app for wounded soldiers' status

The IDF announced Sunday that back in November, it rolled out a medical digital application to record and maintain the real-time medical status of wounded soldiers from the moment they get hurt on the battlefield through their transport to a medical center.

Until recently, medical evaluations of wounded soldiers in the field were taken down by hand, with many complexities involved in getting those documents undamaged and readable in a timely manner to the medical center where the soldier was transported.

Tablets with the special digital application have now been widely distributed to the various war fronts to ensure that someone with the relevant electronic platform is nearby to take down the medical details.

These devices are also with medical rescue staff who evacuate the wounded soldier from the battlefield to ensure that the moment the soldier arrives at the medical center, the hospital staff have all of the details from the battlefield and what medical care has already been given both during the transport period, which can be extended, and from the battlefield. Two IDF recruits use the new medical app unveiled by the military, February 4, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The application was developed and distributed after IDF medical officers spent extra time in the field to see up close the best way to utilize the devices and to operate the new program.