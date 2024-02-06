MK Dan Illouz, a member of Likud, led a petition signed by 20 members of the Knesset to members of parliament from the countries that froze United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) funding, requesting that the freeze be made permanent.

The letter argues that, “UNRWA's involvement in activities counterproductive to peace and security, notably on October 7th, necessitate a critical reassessment of aid channels to Palestinians.”

The members of the Knesset who signed the bill include ministers from several parties, within the coalition and in the opposition. The letter calls on the members of parliament to rethink the channels of humanitarian aid.

The letter argues that UNRWA perpetuates the conflict and takes “an active and violent part in it.”

Enclosed within the letter is a policy brief, "Rethinking Aid Channels: Scrutinizing Concerns with UNRWA and Exploring Alternative Options." This policy brief, according to the letter, proposes "viable, alternative mechanisms for delivering aid, such as channeling support through reputable organizations like the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF."

In the letter, MK Illouz expressed gratitude that the countries froze funding to UNRWA but encouraged parliamentary members to explore more permanent alternatives and engage in discussions within their governments.

The United States, Germany, the European Union, Sweden, Japan, France, Switzerland, Canada, Britain, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Austria, Finland, New Zealand, Iceland, Romania, and Estonia froze assistance to the agency, which constitutes 75% of its budget. This was prompted by the revelation that UNRWA staff participated in the Hamas attack on October 7 in Israel.

Member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Dan Illouz stated, "The exposure of the fact that UNRWA employees actively participated in the heinous massacre known to modern humanity led to the freezing of funding to the organization. We must turn this freeze into a permanent cessation of UNRWA's role.

"Unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Not only does the organization perpetuate the conflict, but it also actively and violently participates in it — an unacceptable reality. We are dealing with an organization that educates for terrorism, collaborates with terrorism, and even pays salaries to employees who are essentially terrorists. We must seize the opportunity to ensure it does not continue to do so."

The members of the Knesset who signed the letter are members of Likud, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Biteinu, Shas, Otzma-Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, and the Religious Zionist Party.

EU foreign policy chief believes UNRWA does important work

In spite of the allegations against the UNRWA staff, as well as the removal of funding by its largest donors, many believe that UNRWA still performs valuable work.

Josep Borrell, European Union foreign policy chief, said, “While some important donors suspended funding, there is a wide recognition that UNRWA is central to providing vital aid to more than 1.1 million people in Gaza suffering from catastrophic hunger and the outbreak of diseases. Defunding the agency would put hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.”

He believes that the agency’s existence is a result of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict never getting resolved. In order to resolve this, he supports implementing a two-state solution. Borrell has been increasing calls for the European Union to continue funding UNRWA, in spite of the evidence that its members participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks.