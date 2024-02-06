Troops of the 98th Division continued operations in western Khan Yunis, where they encountered Hamas terrorists in civilian clothes, the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit said on Tuesday.

In the past few days, soldiers killed dozens of terrorists and arrested some 80 suspected terrorists, including a number of terrorists who partook in the October 7 massacre.

Givati Brigade snipers eliminated more than 15 terrorists while fighters of the 646th Brigade Combat Team killed a lookout hiding in a building.

During the operations, Paratrooper and Egoz fighters found various weapons, among others, grenades, Kalashnikov rifles, and RPG missiles, according to the IDF. Weapons found by the IDF Paratroopers. January 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF kills PIJ terrorist who partook in massacre in Nir Oz

In addition, in Deir el-Balah, troops directed an IAF jet that subsequently eliminated a terrorist belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group who had taken part in the October 7 massacre in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

In parallel, a combat helicopter targeted and killed four terrorists identified by lookouts of unit 414. The group was placing observation devices in the Beit Hanoun area in an attempt to reinstall the terrorists’ intelligence system, the IDF noted.

IDF operates in Gaza. February 6, 2024. (Credit: IDF's Spokesperson's Unit).)

In the north and center of the Gaza Strip, the Nahal Brigade combat team killed many terrorists in both raids and ambushes.

In the area where the Nahal fighters were operating, a missile ship detected a terrorist squad, some of which were soon killed in a joint effort by the Brigade on land, the IAF, and the navy.

The military concluded with the 401st Divisional Combat Team, which eliminated over 15 terrorists and, coordinating with the IAF, destroyed a building terrorists were using to shoot at the troops and in which explosive devices were stored.