A Palestinian woman who was released from jail as part of the ceasefire and hostage release deal in November was caught by Border Police attempting to sneak into Israel while using another person's Israeli ID card on Friday, Israel Police announced on Sunday.

The woman was stopped while driving through the Az-Za'ayyem crossing near Jerusalem when police noticed that she was trying to identify herself using an ID card that did not belong to her.

The police questioned the woman and discovered that she was a female suspect affiliated with Hamas who had been arrested in October for participating in riots and throwing stones at Israeli forces. During the riots, she was shot in the leg.

Video showing a Palestinian suspect taking part in riots and throwing stones at Israeli forces. (Credit: Israel Police)

Released suspect published content supporting October 7 massacre

The suspect published content encouraging and supporting the October 7 massacre and was released from jail as part of the fifth round of prisoner releases during the ceasefire and hostage release deal reached in November.