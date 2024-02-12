The White House welcomed the Israeli hostage raid that brought two captives home, and criticized the Palestinian casualties from the raid, amid tensions between the American and Israeli leaders, with NBC reporting that US President Joe Biden had, in private conversation with donors, called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “a****le.” Washington Post columnist David Ignatius blamed the tension on differences of opinion over how best to reach a deal to release the 136 hostages held by Hamas, in an interview with MSNBC on Monday. “I do think we’re heading toward a showdown between Biden and Netanyahu over this desire the US has for de-escalation through hostage release negotiations,” Ignatius said.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a Hanukkah reception at the White House earlier this month.

“They’re coming to a crunch on that, and I’m told that Biden is prepared to be much tougher with Netanyahu if he doesn’t give way,” Ignatius told the network.“The US wants the deal and the pause in fighting. Netanyahu keeps saying, ‘Let me keep going, we’re so close. We’re so close.’ And I think that’s emotionally at the heart of this.”