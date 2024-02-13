The head of Hamas’s Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, along with a delegation of officials from the terrorist organization’s leadership, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday, Hamas announced on its Telegram channel.

Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian reportedly led an Iranian delegation at the meeting.

According to Hamas, the two parties discussed recent news from Gaza, including political and “on-the-ground” developments.

Hamas added that they reviewed Iran’s diplomatic efforts “to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and to support Palestinian rights.” Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh meets with with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. February 13, 2024. (credit: Hamas Telegram)

Hamas requirements for end of war

According to the Hamas release, Haniyeh highlighted several points Hamas requires for an end to the war. First, there must be an agreement to ensure a ceasefire, and the IDF must withdraw from Gaza.

Additionally, there must be an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli and foreign hostages. Finally, the Palestinian people must be granted “their rights to their land and sanctities.”