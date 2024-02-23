Security struggles: Responses to Ma'aleh Adumim shooting

Following a shooting attack near Ma'ale Adumim on the outskirts of Jerusalem, The Media Line spoke to individuals directly impacted by the violence, providing an immediate glimpse into the reactions and implications of the attack.

The local community has been left shaken, with varying perspectives on the way forward.

Ben, a dual Israeli American citizen, expressed a growing concern for safety. "The situation is tense, and I certainly don't feel as safe as I used to anymore," he shared with The Media Line.

Amir, a vendor at Mahane Yehuda market, advocated for stricter controls on Palestinian movement. "We can't afford another attack. They shouldn't be allowed near all Jewish areas," Amir stated.

Conversely, Muhannad Hijazi, a resident of Abu Dis near Ma'aleh Adumim, spoke of the increased hardships faced by Palestinians. "Life has become unbearable since October 7, with harassment and attacks by the Israeli army and settlers increased," Hijazi told The Media Line.

The incident, which saw an Israeli man killed and 11 others wounded, has intensified the ongoing debate over security and the movement of Palestinians in the area.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich respond to the attack

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir—arriving at the scene of the attack—emphasized the need for increased security measures. "I expect to have here more and more checkpoints, to have restrictions. We need to finally come to the understanding that our enemies are not looking for excuses. Our enemies are not looking for excuses. Our enemies only want to harm."

“Our right to life overrides the Palestinians’ freedom of movement,” he said, according to Israeli media reports. “I will fight for barriers around the villages that will limit the freedom of movement of the residents of the Palestinian Authority.”

The attack occurred on Thursday morning when three Palestinian terrorists opened fire with automatic weapons at Israelis stuck in traffic on the Route 1 highway near the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint close to the West Bank town of the same name. The terrorists targeted civilians heading toward Jerusalem, resulting in the death of 26-year-old Matan Elmaliach from Ma’aleh Adumim and wounding 11 others.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demanded the approval of a plan to build thousands of housing units in Ma'ale Adumim and nearby areas in response to the shooting. “The serious attack on Ma’ale Adumim must have a decisive security response but also an answer from the settlements,” he wrote on X.

“Our enemies know that any harm to us will lead to more construction and more development and more of our control across the entire country.”