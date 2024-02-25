Palestinian gov't could resign 'within days', new one formed by week's end

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh's government could resign within two days in the hopes of creating a new technocratic Palestinian government in an unprecedented development, it was reported early on Sunday.

According to Sky News Arabic, Palestinian sources are reporting on the possibility that the government of the PA, headed by Shtayyeh, could resign within days and, in its stead, form a new professional technocratic before the end of this week.

Creation of a new government

These developments come in light of news last week that Hamas had approved the formation of a technocratic government whose mission is to rebuild Gaza and restore security to the Strip after the war. Sky News Arabic has reported that there are indications from within Hamas that it has agreed to the formation of a technocratic government. Additionally, the reports state that the new government will not be affiliated with any Palestinian political party, where professional independents will take over government management during an initial transitional phase until elections can be held at a later time.

Sky News Arabic has also indicated in its reporting of the initial acceptance of Hamas to join the Palestine Liberation Organization, provided that there will be an eventual outcome of a Palestinian state according to the 1967 boundaries.

Hamas involvement

Much of these whisperings are a result of meetings held by the Hamas delegation in Cairo two months ago, where discussions were held regarding the rebuilding and management of the Gaza Strip post-war. The parties in attendance debated the establishment of Palestinian committees as a first step towards rebuilding the PLO, removing Mahmoud Abbas from Palestinian politics, and establishing a government of technocrats in the PA. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2023. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Other news sources have reported on these developments. The Washington Post reported on a plan to establish a Palestinian state, which is being formulated by the US and other Arab states. This plan would see the creation of a Palestinian state and peace-building efforts between Israelis and Palestinians, and according to some sources, the plan could be unveiled in the coming weeks.

In recent years, Israel has resisted the creation or acknowledgment of a Palestinian state. Just last week, an overwhelming number of Members of the Knesset voted against the recognition of a unilateral Palestinian state. The vote was passed by 99 MKs and received support from opposition MKs.