Inside the pressure cooker: Terrorists eliminated in standoff with IDF

In one of numerous engagements with terrorists in western Khan Yunis, fighters of the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade employed what the military dubbed the “pressure cooker” procedure to eliminate a squad of entrenched terrorists, the IDF reported on Sunday.

The terrorists had previously taken up a defended position inside a building being used as Hamas infrastructure and fired at IDF troops.

The following battle dragged into a prolonged siege on the structure before the troops managed to eliminate the embedded terrorists, the IDF added.

A stockpile of weapons found at the site

After the terrorists were defeated, the Egoz Unit troops searched the premises.

The IDF personnel subsequently discovered many weapons, including Kalashnikovs, grenades, and ammunition. IDF troops operate in Western Khan Yunis. February 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In another encounter, employing a drone, Egoz Unit troops identified an additional two terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside a house in the area.

The troops advanced on the terrorist’s position and threw grenades at them, eliminating them. Following the defeat of the entrenched Palestinian combatants, the Israeli forces searched the house. The IDF did not specify if anything of interest was found inside the structure.