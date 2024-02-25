IDF: Terrorists hiding among evacuating Gazans identified and apprehended

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced early on Sunday numerous developments and operations of IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. In a leading event, terrorists attempted to hide behind evacuating Gazan civilians, but were identified and apprehended by IDF forces.

Terrorists attempting escape

In Khan Yunis, over the past day, during efforts to evacuate the civilian population from combat zones, IDF soldiers identified terrorists who had attempted escape by hiding amongst evacuating Gaza civilians, who were then apprehended by the IDF. In the same area, the troops killed a number of terrorists and located stored weapons.

Additionally, they have reported on continued IDF activity across the Gaza Strip, including ongoing operations in western Khan Yunis, Zaytun, and the central Gaza Strip.

More weapons found

IDF troops are continuing their targeted raids on terror targets in the Gaza Strip. During one such operation, infantry forces, including the Givati Brigade, located numerous weapons, including sniper rifles, AK-47s, grenades, and ammunition.

Additionally, IDF soldiers located a terrorist cell that had been using drones, with the Israeli Air Force (IAF) eliminating a number of terrorists.

Rocket launch zones destroyed

As part of the ongoing IDF activity in Zaytun in the central Gaza Strip, a number of terrorists were killed by the IDF. IDF troops were also able to locate weapons and destroy rocket launch zones in the proximity. A terrorist cell was identified as using drones in the Shati area and was later eliminated by an IAF aircraft.

Destruction of rocket launchers, February 25, 2024.

Over the past day, the IAF carried out numerous strikes throughout the Gaza Strip against Hamas's aerial unit. The terror targets that were struck include a number of rocket launch posts directed towards Israeli territory.