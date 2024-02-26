Outcry in Italy as police use force against Gaza ceasefire demonstrators

Police in central Italian cities forcefully dispersed protesters, predominantly students, advocating for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Friday, escalating tensions and drawing condemnation. The demonstrators, aiming to gather at central locations in Pisa and Florence, were met with resistance from law enforcement.

In Florence, where investigators intended to stage a demonstration in front of the US consulate, police intercepted them at a central square, leading to clashes and injuries. Video footage aired by Italian media depicted officers wielding truncheons against the protesters as they attempted to breach the blockade.

According to reports from the scene, some protesters sustained head injuries during the altercation. Outraged teachers, who witnessed the violence near a high school in Pisa, lambasted the police's handling of the situation, accusing them of resorting to brutality without attempting dialogue.

Responses to the incidents

"We have witnessed scenes of shocking violence with the police not even negotiating with the students or trying to talk to them," read an open letter from the teachers posted on social media. They further alleged that students in Pisa were charged by police even as they stood with their arms raised in a non-violent gesture.

Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, leader of the opposition party Five Star Movement, joined the chorus of criticism, denouncing the police response as disproportionate. "Once again, people protesting against the ongoing massacre in Gaza were hit by police," Conte stated, sharing footage of the clashes in Pisa. "These are worrying images, not worthy of our country. This cannot be the response of our State to dissent," he added, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the need for accountability.