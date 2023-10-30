Israel’s expanding ground operation is being watched closely by regional media. On Monday, Arab news reports claimed that Israeli tanks were seen on a major road that connects the south of the Gaza Strip, to the north.The reports prompted speculation in foreign media about the progress of the ground campaign: If Salah a-Din Road is under Israeli control (along with another major road along the coast), transit across the Strip will be cut for Hamas, essentially splitting the enclave into two. These reports have appeared only in Arab media.The success of the IDF ground troops comes amid continued calls abroad for a pause in operations for humanitarian aid, a ceasefire, and the opening of the border with Egypt as an exit, as well as for goods to arrive in Gaza, like fuel.Al-Ain media postulated that Israel reached into central Gaza at its narrowest point, an area of fields between Gaza City and Al-Bureij camp. This area includes the village of Juhr al-Dik and its surrounding fields. The report calls this the “soft flank” of Gaza, because there is no built-up area, and it can be easily traversed to the sea. The Al-Ain report reads: “From the Zaytoun neighborhood, through the Netzarim Junction, to the Juhr al-Dik area, Israel seemed to be sensing a new phase in its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, on the 24th day of the war.”
Cutting the strip in two
The report goes on to note that moving through this area, near Wadi Gaza and also the Salah al-Din Road, presents a stratagem that cuts the strip in two. “The distance between the border separating Israel and the outskirts of the Zaytoun neighborhood up to Salah al-Din Street is about three kilometers, and they are uninhabited agricultural areas, and therefore Israeli movement in that area is easy,” the report reads.The report adds that Israel has operated in this area in the past – one of the raids last week when Israel entered and retreated from the Gaza Strip. The report says that the area was “subjected to artillery shelling from Israeli vehicles and armored vehicles stationed there.” It also says that “eyewitnesses spoke of the arrival of Israeli tanks to an area just a kilometer away from the Netzarim Junction, located along the eastern outskirts of the Zaytoun neighborhood, also located on Salah al-Din;” Palestinians in Gaza posted a video of a tank firing on a car.The Al-Ain further report notes that the Netzerim junction is named for the former Israeli community that was evacuated in 2005 under the Disengagement from the Gaza Strip. As such, Israel is familiar with this area that “extends to Al-Bahr Street to the west,” according to the report.