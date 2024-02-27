Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets, Israeli jets raze terror infrastructure

IDF fighter jets struck a military site and infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

This was following dozens of rockets being fired towards Israel earlier. The IDF reported that 35 launches were detected towards the Mount Meron area. There were no Israeli casualties from the rocket fire.

The Hezbollah infrastructure that was destroyed was located in the villages of Jebchit, Baisariyeh, and Mansouri. In addition, Israeli forces used artillery to strike at and remove a threat in the Yaroun region.

Volley of rockets

Hezbollah said it had launched a volley of rockets at an Israeli aerial surveillance base in response to the Israeli military's deepest attack yet into Lebanese territory.

Two Hezbollah members were killed by Israeli warplanes in the Bekaa Valley on Monday. The Hezbollah outpost oversees the northern settlements. (credit: Amir Buhbut)

Hezbollah on Monday also fired dozens of rockets toward the Golan, with the Lebanese terror group saying it was aiming for an IDF Golan base.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Reuters contributed to this report.