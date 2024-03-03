EU to continue to fund UNRWA, releases EUR 50 million

The European Union plans to continue to fund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees despite the involvement of some of its staff in the October 7 massacre and kidnapping of Israelis.

The European “Commission will proceed to disburse a first tranche of EUR 50 million out of the EUR 82 million foreseen for UNRWA for 2024,” it said in a press release on the matter.

The EU had initially held up that payment, but reversed course on Friday, one day after crowds descended on two aid delivery convoys in Gaza. The confusing situation which involved a stampede and live gunfire, led to the death of over 100 Palestinians and highlighted the importance of resolving the problems facing aid delivery organizations in the enclave.

UNRWA had been the major aid delivery organization, but many Western countries suspended funding in light of accusations by Israel that some of its staff were involved with Hamas and that at least 12 of its employees had taken part in the October 7 attack. Israeli soldiers operate next to the UNRWA headquarters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ)

EU says UNRWA assured them it was taking care of terror allegations

The European Commission said on Friday that it had discussed the terror allegations with UNRWA and was assured that the organization was taking steps to address the issue.

“Following exchanges with the Commission, UNRWA has also indicated that it stands ready to ensure that a review of its staff is carried out to confirm they did not participate in the attacks and that further controls are put in place to mitigate such risks in the future.

“UNRWA has agreed to the launch of an audit of the Agency to be conducted by EU-appointed external experts. This audit will review the control systems to prevent the possible involvement of its staff and assets in terrorist activities,” the Commission said.

Based on this the Commission decided to move forward with payments to UNRWA in 2024. It has also agreed to allocate an additional EUR 68 million to organizations such as the Red Cross and the Red Crescent.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “We stand by the Palestinian people in Gaza and elsewhere in the region. Innocent Palestinians should not have to pay the price for the crimes of terrorist group Hamas. They face terrible conditions putting their lives at risk because of lack of access to sufficient food and other basic needs. That is why we are reinforcing our support to them this year by a further EUR 68 million.”