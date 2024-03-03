Spaghetti and Skittles: Palestinian 'unboxes' airdropped US aid to Gaza

The United States military carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Palestinians were quick to search for the boxes upon their landing inside the Strip, showcasing its contents in videos shared with the world on social media.

Spaghetti, sauce and skittles: US sends ready-to-eat meals to Gaza

In one video doing the rounds on X, a Gazan "unboxed" one of the aid boxes airdropped, finding skittles and combat rations, also known as MREs (Meal, Ready to Eat), among other sweets and valuables.

Cool…cool…Gazans are doing good reviews for the MREs dropped by the US. Fucken MREs no less. pic.twitter.com/bEr4XPDaYp — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 3, 2024

The rations given to the Gazans included chili with beans, chicken noodles, and spaghetti with beef and salt. IDF soldiers in Gaza, while humanitarian aid is seen being airdropped to Gazan residents above, February 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Included with the ready-to-eat meals were tabasco sauce, apple sauce, salt, and sugar - as well a pack of Skittles and ingredients to make a hot beverage, intended for dessert.

More than 38,000 meals on 66 pallets were airdropped over southwestern Gaza and the town of Mawasi. The White House has said the airdrops will be a sustained effort and that Israel was supportive of the operation.