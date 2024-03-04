'Potential pressure on Israel’: is France on the path to recognizing a Palestinian state?

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde published on Saturday, France’s foreign minister Stéphane Séjourné said he believes that the recognition of a Palestinian state is within reach and may act as a mechanism by France to pressure Israel.

According to Séjourné, France is working with the US on creating a coalition with moderate Arab states, and within just a few weeks or months, the coalition will offer a political solution to the crisis, not merely a security one.

There is no doubt that the Israeli government’s unwillingness to compromise is related to the upcoming presidential elections in the United States, Séjourné charged in the interview.

Israel responsible for humanitarian crisis, French FM says

In the interview, Séjourné further elaborated that the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has created a situation that cannot be justified or defended, and that Israel must be held responsible for it.

Israel did not respond to France’s request to increase the number of entry points for humanitarian aid, but according to Séjourné, Israel must heed these calls, and is also responsible for blocking aid.

France has previously asserted Israel's right to defend itself in the wake of the October 7 attacks, but will also raise its voice regarding the ongoing operations in Gaza, Séjourné said, adding that there is an impasse regarding the ground operations in Rafah. France is doing everything it can to prevent an Israeli incursion, he said, adding that a military campaign there would spell for a new humanitarian crisis. Israeli soldiers operate next to the UNRWA headquarters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

France rejects "genocide" label

Likewise, France supports the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice in The Hague following the complaint by South Africa alleging genocide, but has openly opposed the term “genocide” being used to describe Israel's conduct in the war.

Regarding UNRWA’s operations, according to Séjourné, France has not endorsed the accusations against UNRWA staff, and he believes that the accusations sowed discontent and fear among donor states. France did not suspend UNRWA funding as, Séjourné said, they do not close a public service if unwanted people are found operating within it.

Further, he stated that Israel must understand that UNRWA is not only related to its operations in Gaza but in all neighboring countries that have taken in Palestinian refugees, such as Jordan.

In response to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitism, the French interior ministry ordered increased security around Jewish institutions and schools for fear of attacks by pro-Palestinian protestors.