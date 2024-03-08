IDF rescue girl trapped under rubble in Khan Yunis

"One human story is bigger than all their lies," Adraee said, describing the mission to rescue civilians trapped under rubble.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinians at the site of a destroyed building from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 14, 2024 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinians at the site of a destroyed building from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 14, 2024
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

The IDF announced on Thursday that they had rescued a girl trapped under the rubble in Khan Yunis two days prior.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichai Adraee published a series of videos and pictures showing IDF troops rescuing a girl trapped under rubble to X on Thursday.

Avichay Adraee: Israel's face to the Arab world (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Avichay Adraee: Israel's face to the Arab world (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One human story is bigger than all their lies

"One human story is bigger than all their lies," Adraee said.

"Two days ago, IDF forces rescued a Palestinian girl from the heart of the combat zone in Khan Yunis after she was trapped in the rubble of the building," Adraee wrote on X.

"Our soldiers were able, after arduous work, to monitor the child’s location after losing contact with her."

The rescue was carried out during ongoing field operations and was coordinated with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

She was given first aid at the scene and then transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Adraee concluded by saying, "These are our soldiers - fighting like lions to dismantle Hamas and always relying on humanitarian principles."

The rescue comes amid ceasefire discussions in Cairo between Hamas and Israel.

Israel has regularly been accused of not doing enough to protect Gazan civilians during this conflict.

Which led to the current case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.



Related Tags
Israel
Gaza
IDF
rescue mission