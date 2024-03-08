IDF rescue girl trapped under rubble in Khan Yunis

The IDF announced on Thursday that they had rescued a girl trapped under the rubble in Khan Yunis two days prior.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichai Adraee published a series of videos and pictures showing IDF troops rescuing a girl trapped under rubble to X on Thursday.

قصة إنسانية واحدة هي أكبر من كل أكاذيبهم: لقد قامت قوات جيش الدفاع قبل يومين بانقاذ الطفلة الفلسطينية #حلا_حمادة من قلب منطقة القتال بخان يونس، بعد ان حُوصرت بين أنقاض المبنى حيث تمكن جنودنا بعد أعمال شاقة من رصد موقع الطفلة بعد فقدان الاتصال بها، حيث قاموا بأعمال إنقاذها وسط… pic.twitter.com/cKPjKhz2mk — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 7, 2024

Avichay Adraee: Israel's face to the Arab world (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"One human story is bigger than all their lies," Adraee said.

"Two days ago, IDF forces rescued a Palestinian girl from the heart of the combat zone in Khan Yunis after she was trapped in the rubble of the building," Adraee wrote on X.

"Our soldiers were able, after arduous work, to monitor the child’s location after losing contact with her."

The rescue was carried out during ongoing field operations and was coordinated with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

She was given first aid at the scene and then transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Adraee concluded by saying, "These are our soldiers - fighting like lions to dismantle Hamas and always relying on humanitarian principles."

The rescue comes amid ceasefire discussions in Cairo between Hamas and Israel.

Israel has regularly been accused of not doing enough to protect Gazan civilians during this conflict.

Which led to the current case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.