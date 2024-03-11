From the front lines to the fields: IDF soldiers pick fruit, help southern farmers

Although Israel remains at war as with combat ensuing deep in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers contribute on all fronts of the war, Kan 11 reported on Thursday.

In a series of interviews with the Israeli public broadcaster, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade tell their stories from October 7, fighting in Gaza, and the joys and challenges of picking grapefruit on Moshav Zimrat in southern Israel.

Ron, a soldier from the Nahal Brigade's 50th Battalion, speaks of the ongoing struggle of farmers and agricultural workers. “Since October 7, manpower has decreased and the trees continue to bear fruit, which needs to be taken care of. If we have the chance to help out, we will. Why not?"

Lior Kahlon, who manages the farms on the moshav, told Kan 11 about the situation on the fields. On Moshav Zimrat, there are 1,500 dunams of agriculture and cultivation to be worked. Kahlon said that “I wouldn’t be able to pick all of my crops, so our soldiers come to us to help when they get breaks.”

The Nahal Brigade's commitment to volunteering

The Nahal Brigade has storied ties to kibbutzim and moshavim in Israel, with many of the Brigade's soldiers having volunteered with agricultural movements. The symbol of the Nahal Brigade is the sickle, which suggests a long-standing connection of fighting in the IDF alongside working the lands of Israel. The funeral of Col. Sharon Asman, Nahal Brigade commander who died after collapsing during fitness training last week, in Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery, July 4, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The soldiers from the Nahal Brigade who came to volunteer that day were successful in picking fruit that fill 40 containers – all before lunch break. They told Kan 11 of how they’d learned lots about agriculture, and joked about how many fruits they had eaten in the process.

However, the soldiers also discussed the difficulties they’ve faced in combat. In December, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade waged fierce battles against terrorists in an orchard in the Gaza Strip, and just last week, they were fighting in northern Gaza. They also touched upon their difficulties in being far from home.

Liam, a Nahal soldier, confided in Kan 11 about the agricultural labor, “It’s a bit difficult, but we know that important work is being done here, and it’s a good way to decompress after being in Gaza. What is difficult is the uncertainty – are we going home or not? We’re not going home tomorrow. Are we going to see our parents? We won’t see them. That’s the hardest part.”

Difficulties in the wake of October 7

The soldiers spoke of those they’d lost from their battalion on October 7 and since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. For them, it is difficult to leave Gaza and go home, as they feel torn about going out to see friends and have fun, but also going to visit graves of those they had lost.

Another soldier opened up that he left Gaza after an extended period in combat to visit home in Ra’anana, when there was a terrorist attack. “We’re not safe, there is always a threat of one kind or another. We’re always alert.”

In the coming days, the soldiers will return to their missions in Gaza, but they will also put their weapons aside to pick grapefruit in the orchard.