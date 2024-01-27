The IDF Commando Brigade has, alone, killed over 100 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Khan Yunis over the course of the last week, the IDF announced on Saturday.

The brigade’s combat teams raided terrorist hubs in the western portion of the south Gaza City, the IDF said, successfully killing numerous Hamas and PIJ fighters, destroying terror infrastructure, and locating many weapons.

Additionally, troops of the brigade’s Egoz unit target a munitions warehouse in the area and guns, ammunition, explosives, RPGs, photography equipment, and diving gear.

The unit also raided the house of one of the associates of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Therein, the Egoz unit soldiers located weapons, the IDF added IDF Commando Brigade troops operate in Khan Yunis, Gaza. January 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF strikes RPG-armed terrorist squad

Also this past week, Egoz unit troops identified armed terrorists preparing to fire RPGs at Israeli forces. In response, the IDF soldiers opened fire on the fighters, forcing them to flee into a nearby structure.

IDF aircraft eliminates RPG-armed terrorists in Khan Yunis. January 27, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In response, the Israeli troops directed aircraft to target the terrorist squad, eliminating it, the IDF said.

Secondary explosions coming from the targeted building indicated the presence of explosives inside the building, the IDF added.