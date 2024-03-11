'The people of Israel live': President Herzog comments on protest outside Dutch Holocaust museum

During a visit to the Rosh Pina Jewish School in Amsterdam on Monday, President Isaac Herzog, accompanied by the leaders of the Dutch Jewish community, commented on the mass anti-Israel, pro-Gaza demonstration that took place during the inauguration ceremony outside the ancient Portuguese Synagogue where it was held.

He said the demonstration was very aggressive, but it did not frighten anyone attending the ceremony inside.

However, he felt that his Durch hosts were angry and embarrassed by such violent and disrespectful behavior, especially during the inauguration of a National Holocaust Museum.

In an open conversation with the students, Herzog was asked whether he had a message for them. Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives at the Portuguese Synagogue on the day of the opening of the National Holocaust Museum, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 10, 2024 (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

The people of Israel

He replied that he had more than one. "The people of Israel live. Don't forget that. We are a nation that has experienced hell and the most shocking atrocities. Yet we rebuilt ourselves and the beautiful State of Israel, which we defend. We have to keep on building, and we must safeguard Israel's open, multicultural democracy and the Jewish tradition."

Herzog also met with incoming Dutch Prime Minister Geert Wilders, who promised that the Netherlands would fight terrorism in all its forms.